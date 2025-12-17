5-Star SG Caleb Holt Names Alabama in Top Schools

Nate Oats and the Alabama men's basketball staff received a bit of good news this week regarding one of their top targets in the 2026 class as 5-Star shooting guard Caleb Holt named the Crimson Tide among his top schools.

The 6-foot-5, 200 lb. prospect released his final five schools, placing Alabama alongside Houston, Arizona, Kentucky and Providence, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Caleb Holt is down to five schools, his agency @KlutchSports tells @Rivals.



The 6-5 shooting guard is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class. https://t.co/izGPOZYmD0 pic.twitter.com/Vt4HXakWyz — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 17, 2025

He hails from the well known Prolific Prep in Florida, one of the nation's top high school basketball programs, and is currently ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

The Crimson Tide is no stranger to players from the Fort Lauderdale based school, having two members of its current roster that hail from there, Aiden Sherrell and Aden Holloway. Two former Crimson Tide players, Derrion Reid and Nimari Burnett, also attended Prolific Prep, so Oats and the staff are certainly familiar with the program.

Much like Oats and the Alabama staff are familiar with Prolific Prep, Holt is familiar with Crimson Tide basketball as he is originally from Huntsville, Alabama. He spent the first three seasons of his varsity career at Buckhorn High School, leading the Bucks to two state titles while earning 6A Player of the Year twice, and winning the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year award as a sophomore.

As a junior in 2024, Holt transferred to Grayson High School in Georgia where he spent just a single season, but made his impact felt in a major way. He led the Rams to the state semi final and was named the Boys Basketball Player of the Year by the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Now, he resides with the aforementioned Prolific Prep, and through nine games this season, Holt has led his team to an undefeated record against some of the nation's top competition.

Holt made two visits to Tuscaloosa this fall, once in September for Alabama's football game against Wisconsin, and then again in November for the Tide's showdown with LSU. He also made stops with his other finalists as well: Providence (September 19), Arizona (October 3), Kentucky (October 11) and Houston (October 24).

As of now, Alabama holds just a single commitment in the 2026 class, 4-Star guard Tarris Bouie from Spire Academy in Ohio, but if Oats and the staff are able to land a player of Holt's caliber, it would be a massive boost for the Crimson Tide.

