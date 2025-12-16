Alabama Injury Updates for Four Players Ahead of South Florida Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 16 Alabama men's basketball aims to shake off its loss to Arizona with a big win over South Florida on Wednesday.

However, the Crimson Tide hasn't been anywhere near 100 percent healthy lately and head coach Nate Oats provided some injury updates during Tuesday's press conference.

Keitenn Bristow has only played in three games this season, making his 2025 debut against then-No. 8 Illinois in Chicago on Nov. 19. He's averaging 6.7 points and a little more than seven rebounds per contest. He missed a handful of games before playing just a few minutes against Arizona.

"Keitenn's had two good days of practice," Oats said. "He's getting better, more in sync. He's coming."

Amari Allen is new to the injury report, as he played for 19 minutes against the Wildcats. Oats said on Monday night's Hey Coach show that Allen has a hip pointer and that "he’s pretty tender to touch. We’ve got to get him healthy. ... His hip is really bothering him.”

"Amari's got a hip pointer that’s been day-to-day," Oats said on Tuesday. "He’s actually not been in practice as much."

Aden Holloway had a brace on his right wrist and missed the past couple of games, the result of a previous injury Oats said he reaggravated. The junior returned against Arizona but really struggled with zero points on just two shots. Oats explained after the game that "the wrist is obviously bothering him," and he shared the latest on Tuesday.

"Aden has had two full days of practice," Oats said. "Similar to Keitenn, I think he’s looking better and better. I thought he looked the best he has."

Aiden Sherrell had full-body cramps and went to the locker room during the second half against Arizona.

“Aiden’s back fine, Oats said. "[Trainer] Clarke [Holter] is telling me it was kind of just a one-day issue,” Oats said. “Our dietician, Amanda, has gotten involved making sure he’s got everything he needs going into practice and games. Hopefully not have any cramping issues anymore.”

Freshman center Collins Onyejiaka, who appeared in both of the Crimson Tide's first two games, is out indefinitely with a medical condition. Oats announced that development a day prior to Alabama's Nov. 13 home loss against Purdue. He gave an update on Onyejiaka following the Arizona loss.

“I think he’s gonna have to have another procedure done, from what Clarke’s telling me, and I think he had to wait some time to have it done,” Oats said. “So it’s going to be a while before we know. And then after the procedure, you've got to wait so many weeks and see where it goes. So he’s not going to be back playing anytime soon here.”

Read More: