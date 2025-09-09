Top Alabama Basketball Target Moves Up Official Visit Date
Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball staff have been active throughout the summer on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class, locking in visits and extending offers to talented prospects.
This week, the Tide received a bit of good news as one of its top targets in the class decided to move his official visit date up from where it was previously scheduled.
5-Star shooting guard Caleb Holt, who is originally from Huntsville, Alabama, was expected to make the trip to Tuscaloosa on October 3, but will now be in town this coming weekend on September 12, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
The top ranked player at his position, Holt is a electrifying 6-foot-5, 200 lb. slasher with the ability to dominate on both ends of the floor. He suited up for Game Elite of Adidas 3 Stripes Select Basketball (3SSB) this summer and was one of the league's top players, averaging 20.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
More impressive than his statline alone, Holt shot over 55 percent from the field and made over 80 percent of his free throws. As a player who frequently uses his athleticism to drive to the basket, free throw shooting, particularly in Oats' system, is a must have skill.
On the defensive end, the Buckhorn turned Prolific Prep star is just as imposing, using his big frame to bully smaller guards, and his vision to jump passing lanes. He averaged 2.0 steals per game during his stint in the 3SSB and 2.7 steals per game during his time with Team USA U19 earlier this year.
Alabama landed its first commitment of the 2026 cycle this week, adding 4-Star small forward Christopher Washington, Jr. from Providence Christian Academy in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The 6-foot-9, 195 lb. wing is the top player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247sports, and held offers from the likes of Auburn, Louisville, Michigan and many more.
Outside of Holt, the Tide has already welcomed a few talented visitors and is expected to host more throughout the fall. So far, 5-Star combo guard Ikenna Alozie, 4-Star shooting guard Tarris Bouie and the aforementioned Washington, Jr. have been on campus.
The next visitors slated for trips to Tuscaloosa are Holt, 4-Star point guard Deron Rippey, Jr. (Sept. 13), 4-Star small forwards Jaxon Richardson (Sept. 13) and Cole Cloer (Oct. 18) and 4-Star guard Colben Landrew (Oct. 18).
2026 Alabama Basketball Commits
- 4-Star SF Chris Washington, Jr., 6-foot-9, 195 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Committed 09/08/2025)