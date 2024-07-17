Alabama Commit Transferring to IMG for Senior Season
Highly touted IOL, Michael Carroll, out of Doylestown, Penn., is making the move to the esteemed IMG Academy for next season. Carroll posted his announcement on social media.
“I would like to say thank you to all the coaches that have helped me get to this point in my career, means a lot. With that being said I will be transferring and playing my senior year at IMG Academy,” Carroll wrote.
Carroll committed to Alabama on June 10. He was head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first offensive line commit in the 2025 class. He is also DeBoer’s first commit from IMG Academy as the head coach of Alabama.
The IMG to Alabama pipeline is nothing new, as over 10 players have committed to play for Alabama from the academy since 2014. Notable offensive lineman from IMG to play for the Tide include JC Latham, Evan Neal and Tyler Booker. Latham and Neal were both first round picks in their respective NFL Draft classes.
IMG finished fourth nationally in the 2023-2024 season, according to MaxPreps. Playing harder competition while at IMG should be beneficial for Carroll’s eventual transition into the SEC. Carroll stands at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, and nationally ranked amongst the best offensive linemen according to multiple recruiting websites.
With Carroll transitioning to IMG, this could open the door for DeBoer to get more talent out of Florida going forward. The Tide have one of the top recruiting classes in the 2025 cycle and Carroll is a major piece of the class.