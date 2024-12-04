Alabama Football Signs Prolific New Jersey Wide Receiver
Wednesday marks an exciting day on the college football calendar as the early signing period has kicked off for the high school Class of 2025.
Alabama hit the ground running by announcing several signees on social media. The Crimson Tide announced the signing of New Jersey wide receiver Lotzeir Books.
Brooks is a 4-star receiver out of Millville, N.J., and is considered the No. 5 player in the state and No. 29 receiver in the class by the 247Sports Composite. He's listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds and is reportedly one of the fastest players in the entire class.
He's recorded 48 receptions for 1,159 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Millville. He already was the New Jersey all time career leader in receiving yards and touchdowns before the season even started and now he's tallied 4,514 yards and 62 touchdowns in his high school career.
Brooks will enroll early with the Crimson Tide after playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in early January. He is currently the only wide receiver in Alabama's Class of 2025 after Alabama lost Caleb Cunningham's commitment early in the year, but the Crimson Tide is still in play with several other pass catchers in the final days of this recruiting cycle.
Brooks was the first recruit to commit to the Crimson Tide under new head coach Kalen DeBoer in the spring and said he chose Alabama over offers from Kentucky and Tennesee, telling On3 Sports that it was his connection with new receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard that made him feel comfortable enough to commit to the Crimson Tide.