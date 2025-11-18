'Alabama is a Dream School for Me, ' 4-Star 2027 CB Speaks on Recent Tuscaloosa Visit
While the overall attitude surrounding Crimson Tide football following its home loss to Oklahoma is a bit down, the future is bright in Tuscaloosa as Alabama has not only put together a very strong 2026 recruiting class up to this point, but has seemingly made serious headway in the 2027 class as well.
Just two weeks ago, Alabama hosted 4-Star cornerback Allen Evans for its home victory over LSU, and made a strong impression on the highly touted defender. The Louisville, Kentucky native spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his time in Tuscaloosa, opening up on what impressed him most, as well as his relationship with the coaching staff.
Evans highlighted the environment inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, saying, "What stuck out to me most was the amount of fans and how engaged they were the entire game. The atmosphere was intense, and the players were locked in from pregame on."
He continued, diving into where the Crimson Tide stands in terms of his recruitment. Evans said, "Alabama is a dream school for me, so it compares favorably [to other schools I've visited]. It's a top tier program, and they do everything first class."
The 6-foot-2, 185 lb. prospect is currently ranked as the No. 10 cornerback in the class and the No. 2 player in the state of Kentucky, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He holds offers from the likes of Missouri, Louisville, Arkansas and more, and has visited Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Penn State this fall.
He opened up on the details of his Alabama recruitment thus far, saying, "I've been in contact with the coaches since the end of last season. This was actually my third time on campus since the spring game."
Evans shared that he talks most with Crimson Tide defensive backs coach Mo Linguist.
Diving into his best traits as a prospect, the 4-Star defender said, "My best aspects are my length, speed and physicality. My strength is being a press-man boundary corner and locking down one side of the field."
Evans also shared what he hopes to add to his game over the next year before his high school career wraps up, saying, "I'm always looking to improve my game mentally by expanding my knowledge."
As of now, Alabama holds four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, one of which is from a fellow cornerback, Nash Johnson III from Powder Springs, Georgia. While there is still work to be done in finishing the 2026 cycle strong, as the early signing period opens in less than a month, the Tide looks to have gotten an excellent jump start for 2027.