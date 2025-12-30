Alabama Freshmen Reflect On Developmental 2025 Season

LOS ANGELES — Alabama football's 2024 recruiting class has had a large impact on the Crimson Tide's 2025 season. From Dijon Lee emerging as a starting cornerback, to Michael Carroll supplanting Wilkin Formby at right tackle, to tight end Kaleb Edwards catching passes in eight games, Alabama has seen significant production from its true freshmen.

"I wouldn't say I expected it," Edwards said of his role this year. "I always knew I could play, but I know that most freshmen don't get to have this opportunity, so I'm just super grateful getting to play as a freshman."

Edwards tallied eleven catches for 150 yards and a touchdown this year, playing key snaps following the injury to starter Josh Cuevas in November. The Northern California native acknowledged the growth he experienced over the course of the season that has allowed him to play down the stretch.

"I think I've grown technique-wise and mentally," Edwards said. "Learning about the game from Cuevas, Danny (Lewis Jr.), everyone else on the team, and coaches has really grown me into what I am right now."

Edwards is ultimately the exception, not the rule, among freshmen in an Alabama program that boasts an embarrassment of riches at just about every position year in and year out, leading to extremely highly touted players often not seeing the field much in their first season. Jackson Lloyd was On3's No. 20 player and No. 5 offensive tackle in the class, and has played sparingly as he sits behind All-American Kadyn Proctor.

"I got to learn from the best tackle in America," Lloyd said. "Being behind Kadyn, learning from him every day, picking up little pieces of his game, and asking questions has been very beneficial to my development.

"There was a lot of development in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger," Lloyd said. "The speed of the game, playing against the competition at The University of Alabama, that's the reason I came here, to practice against the best people. I'm developing all those little skills to make me the player I want to be."

Development has been the theme for just about everybody in the class this season. The opportunities to learn behind the veterans on the team have taught the freshman how to carry themselves as a member of the Alabama football program.

"I'm better at everything," running back AK Dear said. "Learning the system, learning how to manage time, I'm better at all of that now."

Dear, a four-star from Quitman, Miss., was probably the second-most hyped up player in the class for the Crimson Tide, behind only five-star quarterback Keelon Russell. The quarterback battle between Russell, Ty Simpson, and Austin Mack dominated offseason headlines, but with Simpson being named the starter, Russell has worked away from the public eye this season as the program's heir apparent.

"I've grown mentally for sure," Russell said. "One of the biggest things this year was to get smarter, understand the offense, and understand who I'm going up against every week. I was building my confidence level up every week, becoming a better quarterback. I feel like I have grown and developed in the quarterback room. Whether it was (Nick) Sheridan, (Ryan) Grubb, Ty, Austin, or even (Kalen) DeBoer, they made me feel like I'm becoming more of an NFL-ready quarterback."

Russell said that he "loved this year" and the opportunity it provided for him to adjust to the college level, a sentiment that was echoed by many of the freshmen. But it is never going to be easy to go from dominating at the high school level to riding the bench a year later. The sharp contrast has created some frustration among the players affected.

"You just miss playing football," freshman linebacker Luke Metz said. "You understand you've got to develop when you get to college, but you miss being on the field more."

Metz has seen most of his action come via special teams, as seniors Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson, and Nikhai Hill-Green have gotten all of the reps at inside linebacker. When the three of them move on at the season's end, it will give the former four-star a chance to compete for meaningful snaps and even potentially a starting job.

The freshman class has already contributed to Alabama football's success in countless ways. As the first recruiting class of the Kalen DeBoer era, this group has the potential to be a transcendental unit for the program. Though most are still waiting for their turn, the focus on learning and developing now ensures they will be ready when the opportunity arrives.

"There's been a lot of learning, a lot of development, so I'm ready," Dear said. "I'm ready to get onto the field. Whenever my time comes, whenever my name is called, I'll be ready."