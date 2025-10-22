Alabama Misses Out on Pair of Elite Commitments

Scouting the Ratliff twins:



Both have extreme overlap of size, mobility, athleticism, hands, & touch.



Darius is the more physical & projects as a modern 5.



Adonis is the more skilled & projects as a jumbo stretch 4/5.



1pm ET 🗣️ https://t.co/nIhRRbnszO pic.twitter.com/MvU19Wbxsb