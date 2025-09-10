Alabama Basketball Lands Second Commit in 2026 Class
Alabama basketball landed its second commit in as many days from 4-star small forward Tarris Bouie, per ESPN's Paul Biancardi.
“I have a very good relationship with coach [Nate] Oats," Bouie told ESPN. "We talk often, and that was the big difference in my decision. He is a genuine guy. Coach Oats recruited me hard, and I really like their style of play. Over the summer, I remember him being at almost every one of my games.
"I really like their style of play, it fits me. That was big for me. They play fast, and in the open court they shoot 3s and attack the basket."
Bouie is the No. 33 prospect on the ESPN 100 list. The 6-foot-6, 170-pound SPIRE Academy standout from Geneva, Ohio, is the 14th-ranked player at his position and the third-best athlete in his state.
Bouie joins fellow 4-star small forward Chris Washington Jr., who committed on Tuesday morning. Both players visited Tuscaloosa over the weekend, and it's clear that head coach Nate Oats and assistant Preston Murphy made a massive impression.
Washington, a 6-foot-8 small forward out of Providence Christian Academy in Tennessee, is the No. 26 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 9 small forward and the No. 1 player from his state, per On3. He models his play style after Alabama great Brandon Miller and NBA legend Kevin Durant.
In addition to Bouie and Washington, Alabama hosted 4-star guard Ikenna Alozie last weekend. This upcoming weekend will be tremendous for the Crimson Tide as it'll host top-5 prospects Caleb Holt and Dylan Mingo, plus top-20 player Jaxon Richardson.
Before arriving in the summer of 2026, Bouie Washington will watch an Alabama team this year that is the only school in the country to play in the last two NCAA Tournament Elite Eights, including the program's first-ever Final Four appearance in 2024.
After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record and was the No. 6 team in the final AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
Alabama basketball will look a lot different this upcoming season as it has five returning players.
The Crimson Tide has nine newcomers, including five incoming transfers and four freshmen. Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal and another four due to exhausted collegiate eligibility.