Alabama Softball Takes Series Finale Against Tennessee: Roll Call, April 29, 2024
For the No. 17 Alabama softball team, Sunday's series finale was an important game for a lot of reasons. In addition to the contest being the Power of Pink game, the Crimson Tide was also hoping to avoid a sweep at the hands of No. 3 Tennessee. Moreover, despite playing in front of raucous crowds at Rhoads Stadium, Alabama had not scored a run in the series.
Thanks to a fifth-inning RBI single from center fielder Kristen White, scoring shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan, the Crimson Tide got the run and rode it all the way to a 1-0 victory.
Not to be missed are the contributions of ace pitcher Kayla Beaver, who tossed a complete game shutout against one of the best teams in the country. Sunday was Beaver's second outing of the weekend series. The game was Alabama's ninth SEC win of the season.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: defeated No. 3 Tennessee, 1-0.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who put up big numbers under the tutelage of Mike Locksley at Maryland, was invited to the Seattle Seahawks' rookie minicamp. Tagovailoa is the brother of former Crimson Tide standout and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Taulia Tagovailoa had his request for an extra year of college eligibility denied by the NCAA.
- Former Alabama baseball pitcher David Robertson, now with the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers, has still got it.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 124 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- April 29, 1970: Mark McMillian, also known as “Mighty Mouse,” was born in Los Angeles.
- April 29, 1986: Defensive tackle Jon Hand was the fourth-overall selection in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.
- April 29, 1993: Justin Thomas was born in Louisville, Ky.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The toughest [teammate I ever had] was Eddie Lowe at Alabama. He was an undersized linebacker who would hit any opponent in the mouth. He was a great player for us.”– Jon Hand to colts.com
