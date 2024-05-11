Roll Call, May 11, 2024: Jalen Milroe Featured on EA College Football Cover
The long-awaited upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game is getting closer and closer to its summer release, and on Friday, the cover of the game's Deluxe Edition was revealed.
The cover featured a wide variety of teams, while six individual players were featured in the middle with the names on the backs of their jerseys on display. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was one of them, joined by Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.
The game's primary cover is rumored to be revealed next week.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field - SEC Championships, Gainesville, Fla.
- Baseball - vs. LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network +
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: Alabama 8, LSU 7
- Track and Field: Alabama's Carson Burian took home the silver medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the SEC Championships in Gainesville.
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham, the No. 7 overall pick in last month's NFL Draft, officially signed his rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans. The contract is four years, for a fully guaranteed $26M.
- Former Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts has gone pro, joining Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball and will make her professional debut this June.
- Based on training camp footage, former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold will wear No. 0 for the Detroit Lions after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 112 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 11, 1954: Football player Harry Gilmer, New York Yankees announcer Mel Allen, Texas A&M head coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, SEC Commissioner Bernie Moore and Georgia head coach Wally Butts were a few of the dignitaries who arrived in Tuscaloosa for the funeral of football coach Frank Thomas. It was said that Allen, who was in Cleveland announcing the Yankees-Indians game, became choked up on the air when he heard the word of his passing. Many considered Thomas the greatest coach produced by Notre Dame legend Knute Rockne. He was the first Rockne protégé to win a major conference championship and win a major bowl game.
— Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He was second to none. He compelled respect and he got it. He never asked for more than you could give. He was the greatest."
— Harry Gilmer about Alabama coach Frank Thomas
