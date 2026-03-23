Seniors Make Sure Alabama Keeps Dancing in Win Over Texas Tech

TAMPA, Fla. –– In the NCAA Tournament, seasons can swing in just a few possessions.

Alabama’s seniors made sure theirs didn’t end Saturday night.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson delivered when it mattered, as Alabama controlled the game from the opening tip in a 90-65 win over Texas Tech to advance to the Sweet 16 for a fifth time under head coach Nate Oats

Wrightsell led the way with 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three, while Mallette added 15 points and eight rebounds, knocking down five three-pointers of his own. Williamson chipped in eight points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting as Alabama’s veteran group produced efficiently throughout.

Alabama built a 49-25 halftime lead and pushed its advantage to as many as 34 in the second half. Each time Texas Tech showed signs of cutting into the deficit, the Crimson Tide responded, often through one of its veterans.

“All three of these seniors came with the mentality we’re not going home. And you could tell it,” Oats said. “I tell our guys all the time, just be about the right stuff, lose yourself in the game and the other stuff takes care of itself.”

Wrightsell, who was a contributor on Alabama's 2024 Final Four team and is going through his last run in the tournament, said the moment was less about feeling pressure to lead and more about preparation.

“I don’t feel like it’s any pressure,” Wrightsell said. “I feel like it’s just meeting people in the moment… we prepared a lot way before this game to prepare for this moment.”

That preparation showed as Alabama grabbed control early and never really let Texas Tech back in it. The Crimson Tide forced the Red Raiders 34 percent from the field, and 16 percent from deep.

“We just wanted to get a stop and a bucket each possession at a time,” Wrightsell said. “It was never looking at the bigger picture, never looking at the score.”

Mallette shared that mindset, pointing to the team’s ability to respond throughout the season.

The former Pepperdine transfer has been through adversity himself, having redshirted last season and struggling at times to fully immerse himself in Alabama's rotation. Those highs and lows helped Mallette deliver in Alabama's biggest game of the season so far.

“We’ve dealt with probably more adversity than any of the other programs in the country this year,” Mallette said. “I think we’ve been really well equipped in not focusing on what’s happened to us but more so our response.”

For Alabama’s younger players, that influence extends beyond the box score. Freshman Amari Allen and London Jemison have each started the opening two games of the NCAA Tournament, and both credit their growth at Alabama to their elders.

“It means the world to us,” freshman forward London Jemison said. “We’re hooping for them, we’re hooping for our seniors… both of them are like big brothers to me.”

Alabama will face one of its toughest tests of the season next week in Chicago against Michigan, but for at least one more game, its seniors have earned another chance to extend their season.

"You never want to stop playing," Wrightsell said. "You don't want it to end. I think it's self-explanatory. You go out there and just fight to move on, and that's what we did. We came out there with energy and effort that wasn't matched today."

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