Alabama Falls One Game Short of Championship Series with Two Losses to Texas Tech

OKLAHOMA CITY–– Alabama needed just one win in two tries against Texas Tech on Monday to reach its first Women's College World Series championship series since 2014. The top-seeded Crimson Tide could not get a win in either try.

After a tightly contested first game, Alabama's offense disappeared in the second matchup as No. 11 Texas Tech shut out the Tide offense behind the arm of NiJaree Canady for a 2-0 win to end Alabama's hopes at a national title.

Audrey Vandagriff doubled with two outs in the seventh inning to bring the game-tying run to the plate, but a nice running catch in right field on a ball off the bat of Ambrey Taylor ended the game.

Alabama's pitchers, Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten, put Alabama in a position to win both games, but the offense could not come through. The Tide trailed 4-2 heading into the seventh inning of Game 1, and Jena Young tied it in the top of the inning with a two-run home run. The excitement was short lived as Texas Tech's Mia Williams hit a leadoff home run in the bottom half of the frame to force the if-necessary game.

The Crimson Tide offense could never get things going in the second matchup with just two hits and four total baserunners.

Briski got the start for Alabama in both games. It was clear she didn't have her best stuff in Game 2, allowing eight hits. Yet she escaped jam out of jam, setting it up for the offense to make a play. Unfortunately for Briski, the offense could not provide her any support.

Alabama's (56-9) phenomenal season comes up one game short. The Crimson Tide's seven seniors, but particularly captain Marlie Giles, will be remembered for their impact on this team and program.

This story will be updated.

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