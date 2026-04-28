No. 2 Alabama Loses Finale at No. 9 Tennessee for First Series Loss of Season

Alabama landed the first punch of the series, but Tennessee got the last laugh as the Lady Vols bounced back from a run-rule loss in Game 1 to hand the Crimson Tide its first series loss of the season.

After scoring 12 runs in the series opener, No. 2 Alabama was effectively shut down at the plate for for the second game in a row as No. 9 Tennessee won 4-1 to take the game and the series from the Crimson Tide on Monday night in Knoxville.

Alabama starter Jocelyn Briski was perfect through the first three innings at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, but a miscommunication on a fly ball in shallow left field between Audrey Vandagriff and Salen Hawkins gave the Lady Vols a leadoff baserunner on second base.

Emma Clarke followed it up with an RBI double to score the first run of the weekend on Briski, and another error in the outfield allowed Tennessee to score another run. The Lady Vols put up three runs in the fourth inning.

Tennessee added on an insurance run in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Taelyn Holley, her second of the game.

The Alabama offense had its opportunities early in the game off Tennessee starter Erin Nuwer. Alexis Pupillo drew a leadoff walk to open the game, but the Tide couldn't bring her in. The best opportunity came in the second inning after a one-out single from Ana Roman. She moved to second on a passed ball and was in scoring position with one out.

The Crimson Tide had runners on the corners with two outs after Salen Hawkins was hit by a pitch, but Kristen White grounded out to end the frame. Nuwer exited after facing the Alabama lineup one time through, and the two-time SEC pitcher of the year Karlyn Pickens entered for the Lady Vols.

Alabama had no answers for Pickens. She only allowed three hits with no walks over the five innings pitched, striking out 11 batters.

A leadoff pinch hit home run by Mari Hubbard in the top of the seventh inning prevented it from being a second straight shutout for the Alabama offense. Ambrey Taylor was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat, but Pickens ended any chance of a Crimson Tide comeback by striking out the side.

Losing a road series against a top-10 team isn't entirely surprising, especially witht he caliber of Tennessee's pitching staff. However, it is disappointing for the Crimson Tide after starting out the series with a run-rule victory in which the offense put up 12 runs.

Alabama (44-6, 16- SEC) is now two games out of first place in the SEC standings behind Oklahoma and tied with Florida with one conference series to go. It will be a quick turnaround for the Crimson Tide as South Carolina comes to Rhoads Stadium for a three-game series beginning on Thursday.

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