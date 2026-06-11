Where Does This Year Rank Among Alabama's Best Athletic Seasons? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham discusses the success of the Alabama athletic department during the 2025-2026 school year. How does it rank among other seasons in Crimson Tide history?

The 2025-2026 athletic calendar hasn't quite come to a close for Alabama. The Crimson Tide baseball team opens play at the College World Series on Saturday against Oklahoma, and the track and field team has several representatives at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Euguene, Oregon this week. Both teams have the potential to add on to what has been a strong year for the Crimson Tide.

BamaCentral has beat writers dedicated to five different Alabama teams: football, men's basketball, gymnastics, softball and baseball. All five of those teams made it to at least the Sweet 16 of their respective sport.

The football team reached the SEC championship game and the College Football Playoff. The men's basketball team finished second in the SEC regular season race and made the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight postseason. Gymnastics was a top-five team in the rankings all season and came up just short of nationals. Softball was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and reached the Women's College World Series semifinals, and now the baseball team is in Omaha for the first time since 1999.

On top of that, the women's basketball team made it to the NCAA tournament as well as the soccer team and men's golf team. The women's swimming and diving team finished 11th at nationals, and track and field has multiple SEC and NCAA individual champions. The men's cross country team won the SEC title in the fall.

Alabama is the only school to ever make the CFP, men's and women's NCAA basketball tournament, the Women's College World Series and Men's College World Series.

Roll Tide 🐘



Alabama is the only D-I program to make the CFP, men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournament, WCWS and MCWS‼️ pic.twitter.com/1XPQjVfAJh — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 8, 2026

So far, no team has won a national title, so it is not the best year in program history, but it is towards the top. Four different Crimson Tide teams (football, gymnastics, softball and women's golf) won national championships in 2012. In the 2020-2021 school year, four different teams (football, men's basketball, gymnastics and softball) won SEC titles.

Championships matter at a place like Alabama, and while a team yet hasn't accomplished the ultimate goal of hoisting a trophy, multiple programs are headed in the right direction.

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