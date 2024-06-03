Alabama Softball Eliminated By Florida Gators at WCWS
The Alabama Crimson Tide's special postseason run came to an end on Sunday evening at the hands of the Florida Gators. The Crimson Tide battled hard, keeping the game tied through four innings of the loser's bracket game, but a three-run home run by Jocelyn Erikson off Alabama relief pitcher Alea Johnson broke the game open for the Gators, giving Florida a 6-2 lead after the top of the sixth inning.
Alabama scratched two runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning to keep the game within reach but was unable to complete the rally in the seventh inning and saw the season end after three games in Oklahoma City.
Alabama started its ace Kayla Beaver in the circle but gave up two runs on six hits in four innings of action. Joceyln Briski came in to relieve Briski, but she allowed three runs off three hits in just 1.2 innings pitched. Johnson finished the game for the Crimson Tide but gave up the home run with two of Briski's runners on base to see Florida take control of the game. Johnson got out of the sixth inning without any more damage and struck out two batters in the seventh inning to keep Alabama in striking distance, but Florida's Keagan Rothrock closed out the Crimson Tide with a three-up, three-down seventh inning.
The Crimson Tide's season ends after improbably making it to a 15th Women's College World Series winning the Tuscaloosa Regional and upsetting the Tennessee Volunteers in the Super Regionals.