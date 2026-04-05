Alabama Women's Wheelchair Basketball Wins Sixth Consecutive National Title: Roll Call
Alabama women's wheelchair basketball took down UT Arlington 55-37 in the 2026 NIWBT National Championship on Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.
The Crimson Tide has now won the National Championship not one, not two, not three, but each of the last six years! Ryan Hynes has been the head coach for each of the titles, as he's helped lead UA's dynasty.
Ixhelt Gonzalez led the way for Alabama with 24 points on 9 of 17 from the field, 11 rebounds and seven assists — playing all 40 minutes. Bailey Moody also finished with a double-double, as she logged 11 points and a team-high 16 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.
The Crimson Tide's defense was stifling, and UT Arlington shooting 27.9 percent from the field (17 of 61) reflects that.
Alabama ends the season 22-3, including a 15-2 record against the conference. The Crimson Tide went 7-1 at home and 15-2 on the road.
Alabama Women's Basketball's National Championships:
- 2009
- 2010
- 2011
- 2015
- 2017
- 2019
- 2021
- 2022
- 2023
- 2024
- 2025
- 2026
Countdown to Alabama Football's A-Day Scrimmage
Six days (April 11 at 1 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium)
Roll Call: Sunday, April 5, 2026
- Alabama men's wheelchair basketball fell to Auburn 70-59 in the National Championship. The Crimson Tide closed the 2025-26 season with a 20-6 record, including an 18-4 clip in conference play.
- Alabama football held its second spring scrimmage on Friday, and the social media team released some highlights from it on Saturday. NC State transfer wide receiver Noah Rogers (wearing crimson jersey No. 5) is featured a ton in this video, as head coach Kalen DeBoer said he "stood out the most" during the scrimmage.
- Alabama baseball landed a commitment from infielder and right-handed pitcher Griffin Rardin. The Alvaton, Kentucky, native is ranked the No. 500 overall prospect and the No. 17 player in his home state.
- Alabama 2026 basketball commit Jaxon Richardson shared why he chose the Crimson Tide over other programs with NBA.com's Krysten Peek: “During my visits, just getting to know the team, I just created a great bond with the guys. And then I just feel like the style they play, they play fast, which I think I’d definitely fit in and succeed in. They play an NBA style, so just helping you prepare and get ready. It should definitely be fun.”
Saturday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:
- Track and field at Battle on the Bayou: 800m – 12th: John O’Donnell | men’s | 1:49.69; 110m Hurdles – 8th: Isaiah Patrick | men’s | 13.90 | No. 9 all-time at UA; 100m – 13th: Tarsis Orogot | men’s | 10.27; 200m – 12th: Judith Mokobe | women’s | 11.50; Discus – 1st: Joyce Oguama | women’s | 62.13m (203-10) | UA school record, meet record, NCAA season No. 1, 2nd: Trevor Gunzell | men’s | 62.03m (203-6), 3rd: Christopher Crawford | men’s | 60.49m (198-5) | PR, No. 8 all-time at UA, 5th: Christopher Young | men’s | 59.68m (195-9); High Jump – 6th: Diamonasia Taylor | women’s | 1.71m (5-7.25), 8th: Khristian Watson | men’s | 2.06m (6-9); Shot Put – 3rd: Christopher Crawford | men’s | 18.04m (59-2.25), 4th: Christopher Young | men’s | 18.02m (59-1.50); 4x400m Relay – 3rd: Mouatez Sikiou, Tarsis Orogot, David Thid, Alexander Osayemi | men’s | 3:01.64 | NCAA season No. 3, No. 8 all-time at UA
- Rowing at Rocky Top Invite:
- 1v8+: 1st vs. UCLA/Minnesota/Penn/USC – 1:37.1
- 2v8+: 1st vs. Penn/UCLA/Iowa/Minnesota – 1:35.1
- 1v4+: 3rd vs. Duke/UCLA/Minnesota/USC – 1:48.9
- 2v4+: 2nd vs. UCLA/Penn/Clemson – 1:48.8
- 3v4+: 3rd vs. Tennessee/Tennessee – 1:55.0
- 3v8+: 2nd vs. Tennessee/Iowa – 1:41.0
- 3v8+: 3rd vs. Tennessee/Tennessee/UCLA – 1:42.3
- 3v4+: 1st vs. Clemson – 1:54.8
- 2v4+: 3rd vs. Tennessee/UCLA/Penn/Duke – 1:51.8
- 1v4+: 5th vs. Tennessee/Duke/UCLA/Penn – 1:50.0
- 2v8+: 3rd vs. Tennessee/Penn/USC/Duke – 1:40.1
- 1v8+: 2nd vs. Tennessee/Duke/UCLA/Minnesota – 1:37.9
- Softball: Alabama 7, Texas 4
- Women's soccer: Louisville 3, Alabama 1
- Men's tennis (match No. 1): Texas A&M 4, Alabama 1
- Women's tennis: Ole Miss 4, Alabama 0
- Baseball: Alabama 3, Oklahoma 2
- Men's tennis (match No. 2): Alabama 4, Jacksonville State 2
Sunday Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:
Gymnastics at NCAA Corvallis Regional Final vs. Utah, Minnesota and UCLA, 7 p.m. CT, Watch, Live Stats
This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:
April 5, 1968: It’s Dennis Homan Day in Muscle Shoals as the community honored the Alabama receiver and first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the January NFL lottery picks. Homan caught 54 passes for 820 yards and scored nine touchdowns during his final season with the Crimson Tide.
April 5, 1970: Lars Anderson, author of “The Tide and the Storm,” and “Chasing the Bear” was born.
Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“You boys were eight and ten years old last time Alabama was on top. That was before any of you were paying much attention to it. What are you doing here? Tell me why you are here. If you are not here to win a national championship, you're in the wrong place. You boys are special. I don't want my players to be like other students. I want special people. You can learn a lot on the football field that isn't taught in the home, the church, or the classroom. There are going to be days when you think you've got no more to give and then you're going to give plenty more. You are going to have pride and class. You are going to be very special. You are going to win the national championship for Alabama."
— Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant during his first meeting with his first team at Alabama in 1958.
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver