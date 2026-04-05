Alabama Women's Wheelchair Basketball Wins Sixth Consecutive National Title: Roll Call

Alabama women's wheelchair basketball took down UT Arlington 55-37 in the 2026 NIWBT National Championship on Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.

The Crimson Tide has now won the National Championship not one, not two, not three, but each of the last six years! Ryan Hynes has been the head coach for each of the titles, as he's helped lead UA's dynasty.

Ixhelt Gonzalez led the way for Alabama with 24 points on 9 of 17 from the field, 11 rebounds and seven assists — playing all 40 minutes. Bailey Moody also finished with a double-double, as she logged 11 points and a team-high 16 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

The Crimson Tide's defense was stifling, and UT Arlington shooting 27.9 percent from the field (17 of 61) reflects that.

Alabama ends the season 22-3, including a 15-2 record against the conference. The Crimson Tide went 7-1 at home and 15-2 on the road.

Alabama Women's Basketball's National Championships:

2009

2010

2011

2015

2017

2019

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Countdown to Alabama Football's A-Day Scrimmage

Six days (April 11 at 1 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Alabama men's wheelchair basketball fell to Auburn 70-59 in the National Championship. The Crimson Tide closed the 2025-26 season with a 20-6 record, including an 18-4 clip in conference play.

Alabama football held its second spring scrimmage on Friday, and the social media team released some highlights from it on Saturday. NC State transfer wide receiver Noah Rogers (wearing crimson jersey No. 5) is featured a ton in this video, as head coach Kalen DeBoer said he "stood out the most" during the scrimmage.

Ready to Roll 👊 pic.twitter.com/XvaTuHinJg — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 4, 2026

Alabama baseball landed a commitment from infielder and right-handed pitcher Griffin Rardin. The Alvaton, Kentucky, native is ranked the No. 500 overall prospect and the No. 17 player in his home state.

Alabama 2026 basketball commit Jaxon Richardson shared why he chose the Crimson Tide over other programs with NBA.com's Krysten Peek: “During my visits, just getting to know the team, I just created a great bond with the guys. And then I just feel like the style they play, they play fast, which I think I’d definitely fit in and succeed in. They play an NBA style, so just helping you prepare and get ready. It should definitely be fun.”

Jaxon Richardson breaks down his commitment to Alabama, what he's learned from older brother Jase and dad Jason, his first dunk in 8th grade and what he's most looking forward to playing in the SEC next season. More from McDonald's All American week: https://t.co/hV6zTxeTg9 pic.twitter.com/1EcIgus0id — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) April 1, 2026

Saturday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Track and field at Battle on the Bayou: 800m – 12th: John O’Donnell | men’s | 1:49.69; 110m Hurdles – 8th: Isaiah Patrick | men’s | 13.90 | No. 9 all-time at UA; 100m – 13th: Tarsis Orogot | men’s | 10.27; 200m – 12th: Judith Mokobe | women’s | 11.50; Discus – 1st: Joyce Oguama | women’s | 62.13m (203-10) | UA school record, meet record, NCAA season No. 1, 2nd: Trevor Gunzell | men’s | 62.03m (203-6), 3rd: Christopher Crawford | men’s | 60.49m (198-5) | PR, No. 8 all-time at UA, 5th: Christopher Young | men’s | 59.68m (195-9); High Jump – 6th: Diamonasia Taylor | women’s | 1.71m (5-7.25), 8th: Khristian Watson | men’s | 2.06m (6-9); Shot Put – 3rd: Christopher Crawford | men’s | 18.04m (59-2.25), 4th: Christopher Young | men’s | 18.02m (59-1.50); 4x400m Relay – 3rd: Mouatez Sikiou, Tarsis Orogot, David Thid, Alexander Osayemi | men’s | 3:01.64 | NCAA season No. 3, No. 8 all-time at UA