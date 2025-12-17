Kalen DeBoer Hopeful Alabama can Add to Identity in Running Game at Oklahoma

The Alabama football rushing attack has been one of the offensive wrinkles to present questions for the No. 9 Crimson Tide this season. Before the team's first-round College Football Playoff game at Oklahoma on Friday (7 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC), the coaching staff can look back on aspects of the matchup from the regular season, where Alabama outrushed the Sooners 80-74 in a 23-21 loss.

"I thought we blocked as good as we had, and again, you wanna take those steps," head coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday. "Certainly, have had times where we struggled to run the ball, and I thought that was a game where we communicated well, we blocked well, we did our assignment. We kept building."

Senior Jam Miller was not included on Tuesday night's availability report, making him a go for Friday in round two against the No. 8 Sooners (10-2). Miller rushed for 27 yards on nine carries in the first 2025 meeting between the two schools. He was injured in the fourth quarter of the Iron Bowl after an 83-yard night and missed the SEC Championship Game.

"Jam was a part of that... as well as Daniel [Hill] and getting some opportunities in that first game," DeBoer said. "I know there'll be some tweaks and adjustments they make. We will do the same. Just really wanna build. Two teams that, again, know each other, so you have your identity, but you also gotta continue to find these little tangents that you can add to it."

Hill had a career-high 60 rushing yards and 97 all-purpose yards to go with two touchdowns opposite Oklahoma last month. He got six more carries than Miller. Redshirt freshman Kevin Riley is out with an undisclosed injury, and Hill (a sophomore) was entrenched as the squad's second option at tailback before Riley went down. Hill outgained both of Oklahoma's top rushers in the November game, running back Xavier Robinson and quarterback John Mateer, combined.

Miller has 493 rush yards on 123 attempts in his senior season. The Oklahoma game had been his highest rushing output since before he got a concussion in the fourth quarter at Missouri on Oct. 11. Hill is up to 228 yards on 61 carries. The pair has combined for nine total touchdowns overall.

The Crimson Tide's offense was not good in the SEC title game loss to Georgia. Without Miller, Alabama rushed for -3 yards total. There are narratives about its offensive backfield that the team can change with a strong performance in the run game in Norman. Not everyone is available, but the starter is, and a version of him closer to the one that ran for 136 yards on 22 carries against Vanderbilt than the one that averaged 1.3 yards per carry against Tennessee is what Alabama needs.

