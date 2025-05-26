Alabama Softball Freshman Infielder to Enter Transfer Portal
Two days after Alabama softball's 2025 season ended, a Crimson Tide player has entered the transfer portal. According to a report by Softball Portal on X, Alabama freshman infielder Kennedy Marceaux has entered the portal.
Marceaux played in 27 games with 10 starts this season for the Crimson Tide, mostly at third base. She hit .310 with two homes runs and nine RBIs. The only player on the roster to appear in less games than Marceaux was freshman pitcher Braya Hodges. She made the all-tournament team for the Easton Bama Bash after going 6-for-10 at the plate that weekend.
The infielder started in seven of Alabama's first 17 games but saw her playing time and opportunities at the plate and in the field dwindle as the season went on. Her last start came on April 25 against Missouri. She did not have a plate appearance for the Tide during the NCAA tournament.
Marceaux came to Tuscaloosa as a highly-touted played out of the state of Louisiana, winning the 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state. She was the No. 8 overall player in the class of 2024 by Extra Innings Softball. Marceaux will have three years of eligibility remaining.
This is the first player to enter the transfer portal for Alabama this offseason. There have not been any portal commitments yet. The Crimson Tide's season ended on Saturday against No. 2 Oklahoma in super regionals, falling just short of reaching the Women's College World Series for the third straight season.