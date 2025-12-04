Alabama Softball Releases Full 2026 Schedule

Alabama softball's SEC schedule was released by the league office back in September, but the program announced the full 2026 schedule on Thursday afternoon for Team 30.

Heading into Patrick Murphy's 30th season with the program and 28th year as head coach, the Crimson Tide will open the season at the Buzz Classic hosted by Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Feb. 5. Alabama will play five games in three days against Villanova (x2), East Carolina and Georgia Tech (x2.)

Also in the non-conference tournament slate, Alabama will travel to the Dugout Club Classic in Tallahassee, Florida against Elon, Florida State and Dartmouth from Feb. 20-22.

Alabama will host 30 home games in the regular season with non-conference home tournaments including the Easton Bama Bash (Feb. 13-15) and T-Mobile Crimson Classic (Feb. 27-March 1) as well as non-conference home games vs. UAB (Feb. 24), Samford (March 10), ULM (March 17), Jacksonville State (March 25), North Alabama (March 25), North Dakota State (March 28-29) and South Alabama (April 7).

As a refresher, Alabama's home SEC schedule includes Arkansas (March 13-15), Texas (April 2-4), Kentucky (April 17-19) and South Carolina (April 30-May 2) while the away slate features Ole Miss (March 6-8), Missouri (March 20-22), Auburn (April 10-12) and Tennessee (April 24-26). This marks the second straight season that the defending national champions will play in Rhoads with Texas coming in early April.

Overall, Alabama's schedule has 31 games against against 12 teams that made the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including 19 games against seven different Super Regional participants and a combined nine games against Women’s College World Series teams (Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.)

Game times and TV designations will be released at a later date.

2026 Alabama Softball Schedule

Buzz Class- Atlanta, Georgia

vs. Villanova, Feb. 5

vs. East Carolina, Feb. 6

at Georgia Tech, Feb. 6

vs. Villanova, Feb. 7

at Georgia Tech, Feb. 7

Easton Bama Bash- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

vs. Purdue, Feb. 13

vs. Liberty, Feb. 13

vs. Liberty, Feb. 14

vs. Purdue, Feb. 14

vs. Georgia Southern, Feb. 15

Dugout Club Classic- Tallahassee, Florida

vs. Elon, Feb. 20

at Florida State, Feb. 20

at Florida State, Feb. 21

vs. Elon, Feb. 21

vs. Dartmouth, Feb. 22

vs. UAB, Feb. 24

T-Mobile Crimson Classic- Tuscaloosa, Alabama



vs. St. Thomas, Feb. 27

vs. USF, Feb. 27

vs. Kent State, Feb. 28

vs. USF, Feb. 28

vs. St. Thomas. March 1

at Ole Miss, March 6-8

vs. Samford, March 10

vs. Arkansas, March 13-15

vs. ULM, March 17

at Missouri, March 20-22

vs. Jacksonville State, March 25

vs. North Alabama, March 25

vs. North Dakota State, March 28-29

vs. Texas, April 2-4

vs. South Alabama, April 7

at Auburn, April 10-12

at Samford, April 14

vs. Kentucky, April 17-19

at UAB, April 21

at Tennessee, April 24-26

vs. South Carolina, April 30-May 2

SEC Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, May 5-9

