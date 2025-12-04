Alabama Softball Releases Full 2026 Schedule
Alabama softball's SEC schedule was released by the league office back in September, but the program announced the full 2026 schedule on Thursday afternoon for Team 30.
Heading into Patrick Murphy's 30th season with the program and 28th year as head coach, the Crimson Tide will open the season at the Buzz Classic hosted by Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Feb. 5. Alabama will play five games in three days against Villanova (x2), East Carolina and Georgia Tech (x2.)
Also in the non-conference tournament slate, Alabama will travel to the Dugout Club Classic in Tallahassee, Florida against Elon, Florida State and Dartmouth from Feb. 20-22.
Alabama will host 30 home games in the regular season with non-conference home tournaments including the Easton Bama Bash (Feb. 13-15) and T-Mobile Crimson Classic (Feb. 27-March 1) as well as non-conference home games vs. UAB (Feb. 24), Samford (March 10), ULM (March 17), Jacksonville State (March 25), North Alabama (March 25), North Dakota State (March 28-29) and South Alabama (April 7).
As a refresher, Alabama's home SEC schedule includes Arkansas (March 13-15), Texas (April 2-4), Kentucky (April 17-19) and South Carolina (April 30-May 2) while the away slate features Ole Miss (March 6-8), Missouri (March 20-22), Auburn (April 10-12) and Tennessee (April 24-26). This marks the second straight season that the defending national champions will play in Rhoads with Texas coming in early April.
Overall, Alabama's schedule has 31 games against against 12 teams that made the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including 19 games against seven different Super Regional participants and a combined nine games against Women’s College World Series teams (Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.)
Game times and TV designations will be released at a later date.
2026 Alabama Softball Schedule
Buzz Class- Atlanta, Georgia
- vs. Villanova, Feb. 5
- vs. East Carolina, Feb. 6
- at Georgia Tech, Feb. 6
- vs. Villanova, Feb. 7
- at Georgia Tech, Feb. 7
Easton Bama Bash- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- vs. Purdue, Feb. 13
- vs. Liberty, Feb. 13
- vs. Liberty, Feb. 14
- vs. Purdue, Feb. 14
- vs. Georgia Southern, Feb. 15
Dugout Club Classic- Tallahassee, Florida
- vs. Elon, Feb. 20
- at Florida State, Feb. 20
- at Florida State, Feb. 21
- vs. Elon, Feb. 21
- vs. Dartmouth, Feb. 22
vs. UAB, Feb. 24
T-Mobile Crimson Classic- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- vs. St. Thomas, Feb. 27
- vs. USF, Feb. 27
- vs. Kent State, Feb. 28
- vs. USF, Feb. 28
- vs. St. Thomas. March 1
at Ole Miss, March 6-8
vs. Samford, March 10
vs. Arkansas, March 13-15
vs. ULM, March 17
at Missouri, March 20-22
vs. Jacksonville State, March 25
vs. North Alabama, March 25
vs. North Dakota State, March 28-29
vs. Texas, April 2-4
vs. South Alabama, April 7
at Auburn, April 10-12
at Samford, April 14
vs. Kentucky, April 17-19
at UAB, April 21
at Tennessee, April 24-26
vs. South Carolina, April 30-May 2
SEC Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, May 5-9
SEE ALSO:Alabama Softball 2025 Offseason Roster Tracker
Read more on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI:
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_