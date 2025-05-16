No. 15 Alabama Softball Run Rules Jackson State on Walk-Off Wild Pitch
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— For the first time since 2018, Alabama softball run-ruled its opening game of the regional round in five innings.
The Crimson Tide walked off Jackson State on a bases-loaded wild pitch as Alexis Pupillo came in to score the winning run as No. 15 Alabama beat the Tigers, 8-0.
Alabama loaded the bases after two free passes and a two-out single from Larissa Preuitt, her second hit of the day. The Tide needed two runs in the bottom of the fifth for the run-rule. The first run came on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Brooke Ellestad with Pupillo later putting the exclamation point on the game.
Sometimes it just takes a little help to get things going. The Crimson Tide offense was pretty stagnant through the first two innings before Preuitt reached on a three-base error to start the bottom of the third inning.
Preuitt came in to score on an RBI single by Kali Heivilin. After Marlie Giles battled through a long at-bat to draw her second walk of the game, Salen Hawkins provided the big blow of the inning with two-out, two-RBI double that extended the Alabama lead to 3-0.
Brooke Ellestad snapped her 0-for-14 slump at the plate with a single to score Hawkins to make it 4-0 Crimson Tide at the end of the third inning. Alabama tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning with RBIs from Lauren Johnson and Heivilin.
Crimson Tide starter Emily Winstead did exactly what Alabama needed her to in the circle. She didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning and only allowed two baserunners total through four innings before she was relieved by Alea Johnson in the bottom of the fifth.
Alabama will face Virginia Tech on Saturday at 11 a.m. with a spot in the regional final on the line.
This story will be updated with quotes and video.