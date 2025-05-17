Briski Rallies From Slow Start In Complete Game Win Over Virginia Tech
As Virginia Tech centerfielder Bre Peck hit a bases-loaded single to right field, it looked like Alabama softball could be in for a long afternoon. With just one out in the first, the Hokies got on the board as Cori McMillan crossed home plate. McMillan is the anchor of a high-powered Virginia Tech offense, a prolific slugger who leads the nation with 30 home runs.
So when Jocelyn Briski walked her on five pitches to start the game, nobody batted an eye. When third baseman Jordan Lynch followed that up with an eight-pitch walk, catcher Marlie Giles walked to the circle to meet with Briski, which apparently worked as the next batter was put down. But designated player Kylie Aldridge followed that up with a single, bringing the game to Peck's at bat.
Briski had been shelled in two of her last three outings against South Carolina, giving up nine earned runs over a combined four innings of work. There would be no repeat of those performances on Saturday. Briski allowed one more run in the first off a single to first baseman Emily LeGette, before rallying for a gutsy complete game win in which she allowed just one more run in Alabama's 4-3 victory over Virginia Tech.
Head coach Patrick Murphy never doubted Briski's ability to rally. He revealed his message to his sophomore pitcher after that opening frame.
"They won the first inning. So what? It's 2-0, we have six more," Murphy said. "Just stay steady."
An Alabama defense that is playing its cleanest softball of the year down the stretch messed up to start the second. Shortstop Annika Rohs reached on an error by Salen Hawkins and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. McMillan was intentionally walked, and there was adversity once again for Briski with two on and one out. A collapse would've likely meant the end of her afternoon and a call to Catelyn Riley out of the bullpen. With hindsight of how Alabama's offense performed, it also would've likely put the Crimson Tide in a hole too deep to climb out of.
It didn't come to that. Lynch popped up to Hawkins, and Zoe Yaeger grounded it right to Brooke Ellestad, who got Rohs out at third. Briski came into her own in the third, putting the Hokies down 1-2-3. Meanwhile, the bats provided run support, as Ellestad scored off a wild pitch in the second and Kali Heivilin hit a two-run homer in the third.
The fourth brought more drama for Briski. McMillan, itching to get a chance to swing after two walks to start the game, ripped a two-out single to left center to put runners in the corners. Lynch, a freshman batting .376 on the year, was struck out in four pitches, and, once again, Briski had gotten out of the jam.
"When I started to kind of throw through the zone and throw strikes, some good things happened," Briski said. "I was just trusting my stuff and really just remembering not to be so tense when I'm out there."
Virginia Tech added one more run in the fifth, a solo blast from Aldridge with one out. From there, Briski recorded five consecutive outs without allowing a hit, getting out of the fifth and then going 1-2-3 in the sixth, capped off by a flyout from McMillan.
Briski was able to limit McMillan's impact on the game significantly. Her only hit came with a runner on first, ensuring that she drove in no runs. McMillan had nine RBIs over her last six games entering Saturday and 63 on the season. Alabama was able to avoid letting the eight and nine-hole batters on base, with the sole exception coming off of Hawkins' second-inning error.
"Their leadoff is special," Murphy said of McMillan. "And we were going to be really careful with her, but the way it worked out was to our advantage."
Alabama entered the top of the seventh with a 4-3 lead, and Briski was unsurprisingly trotted back onto the field to finish what she started. Lynch singled to start the frame, but was thrown out at second on a fielder's choice from Yaeger. Aldridge grounded out, advancing pinch runner Sara McNelly to second, and Peck was intentionally walked to create a force with two down. Pinch hitter Trinity Martin was brought in with the game hanging in the balance and flew out on the first pitch she saw.
Briski's complete game was complete. Alabama is now just one game away from the Super Regional, and the pitching has been the biggest reason. Emily Winstead and Briski have compiled consecutive elite outings, and the impetus will almost certainly be on Riley to secure the regional victory on Sunday afternoon, which will likely be against Virginia Tech (unless Belmont or Jackson State can upset the Hokies). Briski would presumably be the starter for a do-or-die game two should Alabama drop the first game.