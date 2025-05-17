'Come-To-Jesus Meeting' Catalyst for Alabama Softball's Defensive Turnaround
For the vast majority of the season, there was one dark cloud lingering over Alabama softball: defense. The Crimson Tide's offensive star power was apparent. Alabama's bats, while sometimes inconsistent, were clearly capable of hanging with any team in the country. The defense was a concern from day one. Blown leads, head-scratching errors, and a shaky bullpen have haunted the Crimson Tide for much of the year.
Head coach Patrick Murphy believes his team has turned a corner. Alabama dominated in every sense of the word in its 8-0 run-rule victory over Jackson State in the Tuscaloosa Regional opener. Emily Winstead pitched four one-hit innings, and the team allowed just two baserunners on the afternoon.
"I'm so pleased that Miss Winstead, next to me, got her first postseason NCAA win," Murphy said postgame. "We just felt like it was the best matchup in the first round. Her speed, her rise ball, was just the way to go. And she did a terrific job. One hit in her four innings, and she did exactly what we wanted her to do... I was really glad we ended it early."
Winstead, a UNC-Wilmington transfer, appeared in three NCAA Tournament games during her time as a Seahawk, giving up 13 earned runs in 4.1 innings of work against Clemson, Louisiana, and Georgia. The 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year hadn't gone four innings in a game since February, but put together what was almost undoubtedly the best outing of her Alabama career on Friday.
"It definitely meant a lot," Winstead said of being given the start. "Murphy told me earlier this week, I think I've known since like, Tuesday or Wednesday that I was pitching this game today, so I had a lot of time to prepare myself, get my mind right, and trust my stuff. And it was really easy to do that with my teammates."
Alea Johnson was handed the ball in the fifth to keep the shutout alive. Johnson has been shaky at times, notably during a stretch towards the end of March where she blew saves in consecutive appearances against Texas A&M. The junior has pitched just 10.2 innings since the start of April, but reminded everybody of how dominant she can be as she put the Tigers down 1-2-3 in the fifth, striking out the final two batters. Johnson was the AHSAA Class 7A Player of the Year out of Fairhope High School and committed to LSU as the No. 23 player in the 2023 cycle. She will undoubtedly be a crucial piece out of the bullpen as Alabama fights for a Super Regional and potential World Series appearance.
Alabama committed 59 errors on the season, the second most in the SEC behind only Kentucky. They have proven detrimental in numerous games and directly cost the Crimson Tide two series wins. The Crimson Tide gave up two unearned runs due to errors in the rubber matches against both Mississippi State and Florida. Alabama lost both of those games by one run.
It was clear that something had to change. Alabama's hopes of hosting a regional were on the ropes, and there was nobody to blame but themselves. Blown leads, ill-timed walks, and errors had become the hallmark of a team that historically has been among the most disciplined in the nation. Murphy responded by holding a team meeting where he addressed these issues head-on.
"There was a time in the season when we had a come-to-Jesus meeting," Murphy said. "I didn't say to eliminate all the freebies. Eliminate half of them: half the walks, half the errors. So I said, if we're having two errors a game, cut it to one. If we're having four walks a game, cut it to two. And after that, we've been errorless for quite a few games against good competition. The ball is going to be put in play, and we have consistently made the plays. And the pitchers have definitely cut down the walks. When that happened, we started winning... Defensively, it's a complete turnaround from a month ago."
Of the 59 errors Alabama has committed on the season, 57 of them came in the first 48 games. Since the aforementioned debacle in Gainesville on April 19, the Crimson Tide has committed just two errors in ten outings. This level of defensive meticulousness will need to be maintained if Alabama wants to get past a strong Virginia Tech team and advance to its 18th Super Regional of the past 20 seasons.