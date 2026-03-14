Bullpen Collapse against No. 9 Arkansas Leads to No. 6 Alabama's First Loss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— A once thrilling softball game turned into a blowout in the seventh inning as No. 9 Arkansas handed No. 6 Alabama its first loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide held a one-run lead after the fourth inning, but the Razorbacks responded with leadoff home runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings before pouring on six total runs in the seventh for a 14-9 win at Rhoads Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Dakota Kennedy was the game-changer for Arkansas with three hits, including two home runs and seven RBIs. Her grand slam in the seventh inning put the game out of reach.

Arkansas jumped out to the first lead of the game, scoring two runs in the first inning aided by two errors from the Alabama defense. The Tide answered in the bottom half of the second with RBI singles from Mari Hubbard and Jena Young, but the Hogs weren't done scoring yet.

"It was an ugly start, and it was very uncharacteristic," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after the game. "I hate saying this, we were due for one of those because defense and pitching should be consistent."

Alabama trailed 6-2 halfway through the fourth inning, and the Crimson Tide rallied to bat around and score five runs in the bottom half of the inning to take its first lead at 7-6. Brooke Wells continued to be Alabama's best hitter with a scoring two-RBI single in the inning and two hits on the day. Alexis Pupillo provided the go-ahead run, but it wasn't enough for the Tide bullpen.

"We're just, in my eyes, phenomenal offensively," Alabama catcher and team captain Marlie Giles said after the game. "We don't have to press because there's people around us that are going to get it done. It was a team effort today."

Despite the errors in the first inning, Alabama was still in prime position to win the game at home in front of a packed Rhoads Crowd. The Tide led after four, and the game was tied at the end of the fifth inning.

Freshman Vic Moten got the start in the circle and was lifted in the fourth inning after giving up six runs. She re-entered after Kaitlyn Pallozzi gave up a home run, hard double and hit by pitch. Moten struck out two of the next three batters she faced but then got in more trouble with the leadoff home run by Brinli Bain in the sixth inning. Moten was pulled again after a leadoff home run in the seventh.

Alea Johnson gave up three passes and five earned runs, including the grand slam to Kennedy to put the game out of reach despite the two runs Alabama scored in the bottom of the seventh.

"We did not play very well and were still in the game," Murphy said. "It’s right there. We did not get good relief pitching— too many walks, too many home runs given up. Not a good day for us.”

Alabama (25-1, 4-1 SEC) will have the opportunity to go for the series win over Arkansas (32-3, 3-2 SEC) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

"Championship Sunday is when you win a league, and it’s 1-1, and someone is going to win a series," Murphy said. "On the lineup card, it’ll have “hashtag championship Sunday,” and the third game of the series to me, is who makes the adjustments the quickest. If both teams go back to their starting pitcher, who is going to adjust quicker to her?”

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