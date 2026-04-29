How to Watch No. 3 Alabama Softball vs. No. 21 South Carolina

Alabama has a quick turnaround to flush its first SEC series loss of the season at Tennessee as the No. 3 Crimson Tide prepares to face No. 21 South Carolina in the regular-season finale at Rhoads Stadium for a three-game series beginning on Thursday.

All three games between Alabama and South Carolina will be streaming only on SEC Network+.

Last year, the Gamecocks took two of three games from the Tide in the regular season series in Columbia under first year head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard, and then beat Alabama in the SEC tournament.

This year, Alabama (44-6, 16-5 SEC) is still fighting for a chance at the regular season conference title two games behind Oklahoma with three games to go. At a minimum, the Tide wants to secure a double-bye in the SEC tournament and as high a seed in the NCAA tournament as possible.

"We need to do our job this year, at home especially, going into the SEC tournament and possible seedings for the NCAA," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "This is a big weekend for both of us. I know she'd probably say the same thing. But this is huge for us."

The Gamecocks are coming off back-to-back conference series wins over Missouri and Texas A&M while Alabama is coming in off its first conference series loss. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's series.

How to watch: Alabama vs. South Carolina

Who: No. 21 South Carolina (30-22, 7-14 SEC) at No. 3 Alabama (44-6, 16-5 SEC)

When: Thursday, April 30 – 6 p.m. CT

Friday, May 1 – 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, May 2- 1 p.m. CT

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury on the call.

Series history: Alabama leads, 33-10

In Tuscaloosa: 19-2 | In Columbia: 14-7 | At Neutral Sites: 0-1

Last meeting: South Carolina eliminated Alabama from the SEC tournament in Athens, Georgia last season with a 6-2 victory over the Crimson Tide. Alabama scored two runs in the first inning, including a leadoff home run by Audrey Vandagriff, before the Gamecocks reeled off six unanswered.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee, 4-1, in the series finale on Monday. Alabama was on the verge of being shut out for the second straight game before a pinch hit home run by Mari Hubbard in the seventh inning.

Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks run ruled South Carolina State, 9-1, in six innings on Tuesday night for their final non-conference game in the regular season.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brooke Wells- .419

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 55

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 56

ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.50

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 19

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 153

South Carolina statistical leaders:

Batting average: Karley Shelton- .358

RBIs: Tori Ensley- 45

Home runs: Tori Ensley- 113

ERA: Jori Heard- 1.77

Wins: Jori Heard- 11

Strikeouts: Jori Heard- 113

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