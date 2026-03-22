Freshmen Come Through as No. 6 Alabama Wins Series at Mizzou

Patrick Murphy knew he had to find ways to get Ambrey Taylor more involved. The freshman made her SEC starting debut in Friday's game against Missouri, and in the finale on Sunday, she proved why she belongs in the Alabama lineup.

Taylor cranked a three-run home run to give Alabama the lead in the top of the fourth inning, and fellow freshman Ana Roman hit her ninth home run in what would prove to be the game-winning home run in the fifth inning. Jocelyn Briski pithced another complete game, and No. 6 Alabama beat Missouri, 4-3 in the series finale to get the road series win in Columbia.

For the first time this series, Alabama did not have the first lead of the game. Missouri freshman Abby Carr made Alabama pay for an error, following it up with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning. It was her second home run off Briski this weekend, and she would add one more in the sixth to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Carr was the only Tiger to have any significant success against Briski in their second time to face her in three days. The rest of the lineup combined for two hits. She did face a little trouble in the fifth inning after a two-out single and walk, but Salen Hawkins made an impressive diving stop and flip to second to prevent Missouri from scoring any runs in the inning.

Alabama's offense put together some better plate appearances and collected eight hits on Sunday, but the only runs came via home run. Every run the Crimson Tide scored in the series came from the long ball.

This was an important bounce-back win for the Crimson Tide after a disappointing loss in Game 2. Missouri (15-18, 1-5 SEC) is the only team in the conference with an overall losing record, but winning on the road is never easy. Winning the series was critical for Alabama if it wants to remain in the hunt at the top of the SEC.

Alabama (29-2, 7-2 SEC) will have a bit of a break from SEC competition to regroup and recharge heading into the most important part of the season. The Crimson Tide will face Jacksonville State and North Alabama on Wednesday before North Dakota State comes to Rhoads Stadium on Friday.

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