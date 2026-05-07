How to Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Florida in SEC Softball Tournament

Alabama and Florida have more SEC tournament championships than any other teams in the conference, but only one of the two teams will get to play for the 2026 crown.

No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Florida will meet in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Crimson Tide and Gators are two of the top teams in the country and are both going for their sixth SEC tournament championship.

There are a couple of Crimson Tide ties on Florida with former infielder Kenleigh Cahalan as the Gators' starting shortstop. Former Alabama pitcher and pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro now holds the same role at Florida.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's matchup:

How to watch: Alabama vs. Florida

Who: 2-seed Alabama (48-6) vs. 3-Florida (48-9)

When: Friday, May 8, 4 p.m. CT

Where: John Cropp Stadium, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jess Mendoza, Holly Rowe on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury

Series history: Alabama leads, 46-43



In Tuscaloosa: 20-18 | In Gainesville: 23-14 | at Neutral Sites: 3-11 | at SEC Tournament: 3-6



Last meeting: The two teams last met in the 2025 regular season with Florida winning two of the three games in the series in Gainesville. The Gators won the final, 4-3, on April 19, 2025.

Last meeting in SEC Tournament: Alabama beat Florida 4-0 in the 2021 SEC Tournament Championship Game.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide bats came alive for a 7-1 win over Arkansas in which Alabama hit four home runs. Jocelyn Briski pitched a complete game for the Tide.

Last time out, Florida: The Gators fought their way through a back-and-forth battle with Auburn, coming out with a 10-9 victory. Florida ace Keagan Rothrock started the game, exited and came in for the save. She pitched four total innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits and four walks.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brooke Wells- .415

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 61

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 22

ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.38

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 21

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 174

Florida statistical leaders:

Batting average: Taylor Shumaker- .447

RBIs: Jocelyn Erickson- 71

Home runs: Jocelyn Erickson- 20

ERA: Olivia Miller- 1.84

Wins: Keagan Rothrock- 26

Strikeouts: Keagan Rothrock- 166

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