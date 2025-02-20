How Patrick Murphy's Runway Analogy Corresponds to Alabama Basketball
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama softball and men's basketball teams have each lost two of their past three games. Semantics are, of course, different. It's early in the season in softball and late for basketball.
Different though the calendar may be in those two sports, adversity has presented itself in both, nonetheless. Crimson Tide softball coach Patrick Murphy drew comparisons between the programs Thursday. He recently made an analogy wherein teams need different runway lengths in order to take off and reach their maximum potential.
"Not every team is going to play perfect from game one to game 65, and that's how many we play," Murphy said. "Obviously, Nate's [Oats] gonna play 34 to 40 games. Some teams just need a little bit longer runway to take off. It's not perfect... To be perfect is just not, it's not plausible. You just keep getting better and better. Nobody gives up."
Oats' team lost 110-98 on the road at Missouri Wednesday night. His squad, which hopes to vie for a second straight Final Four in March, now sits at 21-5 (10-3 in the SEC). The Crimson Tide softball team sits at 6-5, defeating Jacksonville State Tuesday to snap a two-game losing streak.
Murphy even compared the grind of a long season to the NFL slate, where it is famously difficult to compile a perfect record. Several teams have come close. None has gotten over the line in the 21st century.
"NFL, it's hard to go undefeated in the NFL. There's only one team, I think, in history that's done it," he said. "Staff members, team players, nobody gives up, and you just wait for that opportunity to play again."
Murphy has guided his last two teams to appearances in the Women's College World Series. Last season's Crimson Tide basketball team made the first men's Final Four in program history despite not playing some of its very best basketball until the postseason.
The No. 21 softball team has its first home series of the season at Rhoads Stadium this weekend. The No. 4 basketball team takes on No. 17 Kentucky in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday.