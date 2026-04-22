New Contracts Announced for Multiple Alabama Head Coaches, Football Assistants
In this story:
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne presented the contract details for 13 Alabama football staff members and multiple head coaches, including Kalen DeBoer, in front of the University of Alabama Board of Trustees during a Wednesday meeting.
DeBoer's received a six-year contract extension and a raise of $2 million to $12.5 million annually. He was considered for some of the top openings around college football this offseason.
Several staffers, like defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and general manager Courtney Morgan, received extensions and raises, while some new coaches received their first contracts since joining the staff at Alabama under DeBoer.
Byrne also revealed the salary of new women's basketball head coach Pauline Love. She will make $550,000 annually. He also announced new details for soccer head coach Wes Hart, men's basketball head coach Nate Oats and assistant Preston Murphy.
One board member asked Byrne if the contrats were necessary for Alabama to compete in recruiting and retaing the caliber of coaches the Crimson Tide has.
"Absolutely," Byrne said. "It is a significant investment by our department, by our university. It is something that we spent a lot of time in researching on and making sure we're competitive in the marketplace, and at the same time, too, making sure we have the right people in these positions.
"I know I've spoken with President Mohler about this, and our trustees about this, this importance of stability during this time we're in right now, and we believe this gives us an opportunity to do that with the men and women that are leading our programs."
The contracts were unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees.
Here are the contract details for those that were announced on Thursday:
Kalen DeBoer- Head Coach, Football
- Seven-year extension through Jan. 31, 2033
- $12.5 million annual salary
- $10 million buyout through January 31, 2027, drops to $8 million in 2028, drops to $6 million in 2029
Jeff Allen- Senior Associate Athletic Director, Health and Performance
- Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029
- $525,000 annual salary
David Ballou- Director of Sports Performance (Strength & Conditioning)
- Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029
- $1,050,000 salary in Year 1, $1.1 million in Year 2, $1.15 million in Year 3
Bryan Ellis- Assistant Coach/Quarterbacks, Football
- Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028
- $700,000 annual salary
Jason Jones- Assistant Coach/Defensive Backs, Football
- Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028
- $485,000 salary in Year 1, $515,000 salary in Year 2
Adrian Klemm- Assistant Coach/Offensive Line, Football
- One-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027
- $600,000 salary
Maurice Linguist- Assistant Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs, Football
- Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028
- $1.1 million salary in Year 1, $1,125,000 in Year 2
Chuck Morrell- Assistant Coach/Linebackers, Football
- Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028
- $700,000 annual salary
Derrick Nix- Assistant Head Coach/Wide Receivers, Football
- Two-year contract through Feb. 29, 2028
- $400,000 in Year 1, $950,000 in Year 2
Jay Nunez- Special Teams Coordinator, Football
- Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028
- $475,000 annual salary
Richard Owens- Assistant Coach/Tight Ends, Football
- Two-year contract through Feb. 29, 2028
- $550,000 annual salary
Christian Robinson- Assistant Coach/Outside Linebackers
- Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028
- $725,000 salary in Year 1, $750,000 in Year 2
Kane Wommack- Assistant Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029
- $2.35 million in Year 1, $2.5 million in Year 2, $2.65 million in Year 3
Courtney Morgan- General Manager, Football
- Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029
- $1.2 million annual salary
Wes Hart- Head Coach, Soccer
- Five-year extension through January 31, 2031
- $280,000 annual salary
Pauline Love- Head Coach, Women's basketball
- Five-year contract through April 30, 2031
- $550,000 annual salary
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_