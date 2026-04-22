New Contracts Announced for Multiple Alabama Head Coaches, Football Assistants

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne presented the contract details for 13 Alabama football staff members and multiple head coaches, including Kalen DeBoer, in front of the University of Alabama Board of Trustees during a Wednesday meeting.

DeBoer's received a six-year contract extension and a raise of $2 million to $12.5 million annually. He was considered for some of the top openings around college football this offseason.

Several staffers, like defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and general manager Courtney Morgan, received extensions and raises, while some new coaches received their first contracts since joining the staff at Alabama under DeBoer.

Byrne also revealed the salary of new women's basketball head coach Pauline Love. She will make $550,000 annually. He also announced new details for soccer head coach Wes Hart, men's basketball head coach Nate Oats and assistant Preston Murphy.

One board member asked Byrne if the contrats were necessary for Alabama to compete in recruiting and retaing the caliber of coaches the Crimson Tide has.

"Absolutely," Byrne said. "It is a significant investment by our department, by our university. It is something that we spent a lot of time in researching on and making sure we're competitive in the marketplace, and at the same time, too, making sure we have the right people in these positions.

"I know I've spoken with President Mohler about this, and our trustees about this, this importance of stability during this time we're in right now, and we believe this gives us an opportunity to do that with the men and women that are leading our programs."

The contracts were unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees.

Here are the contract details for those that were announced on Thursday:

Kalen DeBoer- Head Coach, Football

Seven-year extension through Jan. 31, 2033

$12.5 million annual salary

$10 million buyout through January 31, 2027, drops to $8 million in 2028, drops to $6 million in 2029

Jeff Allen- Senior Associate Athletic Director, Health and Performance

Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029

$525,000 annual salary

David Ballou- Director of Sports Performance (Strength & Conditioning)

Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029

$1,050,000 salary in Year 1, $1.1 million in Year 2, $1.15 million in Year 3

Bryan Ellis- Assistant Coach/Quarterbacks, Football

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$700,000 annual salary

Jason Jones- Assistant Coach/Defensive Backs, Football

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$485,000 salary in Year 1, $515,000 salary in Year 2

Adrian Klemm- Assistant Coach/Offensive Line, Football

One-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027

$600,000 salary

Maurice Linguist- Assistant Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs, Football

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$1.1 million salary in Year 1, $1,125,000 in Year 2

Chuck Morrell- Assistant Coach/Linebackers, Football

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$700,000 annual salary

Derrick Nix- Assistant Head Coach/Wide Receivers, Football

Two-year contract through Feb. 29, 2028

$400,000 in Year 1, $950,000 in Year 2

Jay Nunez- Special Teams Coordinator, Football

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$475,000 annual salary

Richard Owens- Assistant Coach/Tight Ends, Football

Two-year contract through Feb. 29, 2028

$550,000 annual salary

Christian Robinson- Assistant Coach/Outside Linebackers

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$725,000 salary in Year 1, $750,000 in Year 2

Kane Wommack- Assistant Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029

$2.35 million in Year 1, $2.5 million in Year 2, $2.65 million in Year 3

Courtney Morgan- General Manager, Football

Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029

$1.2 million annual salary

Wes Hart- Head Coach, Soccer

Five-year extension through January 31, 2031

$280,000 annual salary

Pauline Love- Head Coach, Women's basketball

Five-year contract through April 30, 2031

$550,000 annual salary

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.