How to Watch, Listen to No. 16 Alabama Softball at Buzz Classic

Softball season is back!

Alabama softball is kicking off a milestone 30th season at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta on Thursday. The Crimson Tide will play five games in three days from Thursday to Saturday. Last time the Tide opened the season at the Buzz Classic in 2024, Kayla Beaver made her Alabama debut in the circle and pitched a no-hitter against Villanova.

"We're just so excited to be out on the field and face other competition," Alabama senior outfielder Abby Duchscherer said. "Because I'll tell you, playing each other every day this past month has been so competitive every day, but we're so excited to see some new competition and just see what our skills really look like against other opponents."

It will be the same opponent to open the season in 2026 as the Crimson Tide faces Villanova on Thursday at 2 p.m. Alabama will play Eastern Carolina and Georgia Tech on Friday before rematching with Villanova and Georgia Tech again on Saturday. Only the games against Georgia Tech will be streamed. The other three matchups are radio only.

Junior pitcher Jocelyn Briski may not be available in the circle for the Crimson Tide, which will provide an early test of the arms of Alea Johnson, Braya Hodges, Vic Moten and Kaitlyn Pallozzi.

Here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's season-opening games.

How to Watch No. 16 Alabama at Buzz Classic

Who: Alabama (0-0), Villanova (0-0), Eastern Carolina (0-0), Georgia Tech (0-0)

When: Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Villanova – 2 p.m. CT (radio only)

Friday, Feb. 6 vs. East Carolina – 12:30 p.m. CT (radio only)

Friday, Feb. 6 at Georgia Tech – 5 p.m. CT (ACC Network streaming)

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. Villanova – 12:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 7 at Georgia Tech – 3 p.m. CT (ACC Network streaming)

Where: Shirley Clements Mewborn Field, Atlanta, Georgia

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call.

Series history:

Overall vs. Villanova: 1-0 (Last meeting: Feb. 8, 2024 - Atlanta, Ga. - W, 3-0 *No-Hitter*)

Overall vs. Eastern Carolina: 3-1 (Last meeting: Feb. 25, 2012 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - W, 9-4)

Overall vs. Georgia Tech: 14-0 (Feb. 10, 2024 - Atlanta, Ga. - W, 5-1)

