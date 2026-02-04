Patrick Murphy Joins 'Crimson Flame Podcast' to Talk 30 Years of Alabama Softball

There is no such thing about Alabama softball without Patrick Murphy. The Crimson Tide head coach is entering his 28th season in the role and 30th overall with the program as No. 16 Alabama opens the season in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon against Villanova.

Before the season starts, Murphy sat down with BamaCentral softball writer Katie Windham on the latest episode of the "Crimson Flame Podcast" to reflect on 30 years of Alabama softball, the growth of the sport and fandom, plus his thoughts on the Crimson Tide's 2026 team.

"To be around this program from the very beginning when we literally had no student athletes, no softballs, no bats, no uniforms, not even a place to play really, and to see it grow and the sport grow and the coverage from the media, inlcuding you, ESPN, SEC Network, the College World Series, is unbelievable," Murphy said in the interview. "I can't even express to you the growth of this sport. And we continually break records and TV ratings, attendance records... I'm just so proud of the program, the people, the fans, obviously the student athletes, my staff."

Under Murphy's direction, Alabama has made 15 appearances at the Women's College World Series, winning the SEC's first national title in 2012. He has also won six SEC regular season crowns and six SEC tournament titles.

Alabama has made it to the WCWS in three of the last five seasons and is coming off a year where the Crimson Tide's season ended in the Super Regional round. The Crimson Tide brings back one of the most exciting players in college softball in sophomore outfielder Audrey Vandagriff. Murphy likes the speed and athleticism of Team 30 and is excited to see what the pitching staff, led by Jocelyn Briski, can bring.

"I think we're going to be one of the most exciting teams in the country to watch," Murphy said. "We have seven seniors. We have great experience, great kids–– very athletic, all the way around."

Murphy believes his team has 11 "green-light girls" out of the 16 hitters, meaning they have the green light to steal once they get on base. He also thinks there is more potential power in the middle of the lineup with players like Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles and Houston transfer Brooke Wells.

Alabama opens the season at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta with five games in three days against Villanova, Eastern Carolina and Georgia Tech beginning on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Crimson Flame Podcast is a weekly podcast focused on all things women's athletics at the University of Alabama often featuring current head coaches and student athletes, former athletes and media members that covver the sports. You check out the latest episode of Crimson Flame Podcast on...

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

YouTube

Read more on BamaCentral: