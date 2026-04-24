How to Watch No. 2 Alabama Softball at No. 9 Tennessee

Alabama is already down to its final road series of the regular season. The No. 2 Crimson Tide will travel to No. 9 Tennessee this weekend. It will be Alabama's first ranked road matchup since Florida state on Feb. 21.

Both teams have a lot on the line. Alabama is currently tied with Oklahoma for first place in the SEC standings at 15-3 in league play with two weekends remaining.

"It's gonna be a great series," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "It always is up there. There's a lot riding on it too, so it's going to be even more exciting."

Offense could be at a premium this weekend. Tennessee and Alabama have the two best pitching staffs in the SEC and are ranked first and second in the conference in almost every major pitching category. Murphy wants his offense to attack early and adjust quickly to whichever pitcher Karen Weekly puts in the circle for the Lady Vols.

This is a Saturday through Monday series. Game 1 will be streaming on SEC Network+ while the other two games will be on linear TV. Sunday's matchup will be on ESPN2, and Monday night's game will air on SEC Network.

Here's everything you need to know for this weekend's series:

How to watch: Alabama at Tennessee

Who: No. 2 Alabama (43-4, 15-3 SEC) at No. 9 Tennessee (38-7, 12-6 SEC)

When: Saturday, April 25 – 3 p.m. CT

Sunday, April 26 – 3 p.m. CT

Monday, April 27 – 6 p.m. CT

Where: Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network+ (Saturday)

ESPN2 (Sunday, Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza on the call)

SEC Network (Monday, Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza on the call))

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: Alabama leads, 43-33

In Tuscaloosa: 22-10 | In Knoxville: 15-17 | At Neutral Sites: 6-6

Last meeting: 14-seed Alabama beat the No. 3 Lady Vols 4-1 during the Knoxville Super Regional on May 26, 2024 to advance to the Women's College World Series. Riley Valentine hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Jocelyn Briski and Kayla Beaver combined to hold Tennessee to just one run.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide shut out UAB 6-0 in Birmingham on Tuesday. Vic Moten threw a complete game for Alabama.

Last time out, Tennessee: The Lady Vols beat Radford 2-1 at home on Tuesday. Sage Mardjekto got the start for Tennessee, and Karlyn Pickens closed it out.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brooke Wells- .430

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 55

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 19

ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.50

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 18

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 141

Tennessee statistical leaders:

Batting average: Sophia Knight- .433

RBIs: Ella Dodge- 43

Home runs: Annaleah Leach- 11

ERA: Erin Nuwer- 0.82

Wins: Erin Nuwer- 14

Strikeouts: Sage Mardjetko - 130

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