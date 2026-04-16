How to Watch No. 2 Alabama Softball vs. Kentucky

If Alabama needed any motivation to face the last-place team in the SEC this weekend, the Crimson Tide got it with a midweek loss at Samford on Tuesday.

Kentucky won its first game in SEC play against Auburn and has lost 17 straight conference games since then. The Wildcats have been run ruled nine times in SEC play alone.

The first matchup between the two teams will be on ESPN2 Friady night at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday's games will be streaming only on SEC Network+ at 1:30.

It is a big weekend of celebration in Tuscaloosa as the program commemorates 30 years of Alabama softball with 170 alumni of the program planning to be at Rhoads Stadium this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's series:

How to watch: Kentucky at No. 2 Alabama

Who: No. 2 Alabama (39-4, 12-3 SEC) vs. Kentucky (25-22, 1-17 SEC)

When: Friday, April 17 – 5 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 18 – 1:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, April 19 – 1:30 p.m. CT

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN2 (Friday with Kevin Fitzgerald and Danielle Lawrie on the call)

SEC Network+ (Saturday and Sunday)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history:Alabama leads, 55-14

In Tuscaloosa: 27-6 | In Lexington: 25-8 | At Neutral Sites: 3-0

Last meeting: Kentucky beat Alabama 4-3 in extra innings on March 30, 2024 in Lexington. The Wildcats took two of three games to win the series.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost to Samford, 3-2. It was the first midweek loss and first non-conference loss of the season for Alabama. The only runs came on solo home runs from Audrey Vandagriff and Ana Roman.

Last time out, Kentucky: The Wildcats won a road midweek game at Northern Kentucky, 6-0.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Alexis Pupillo- .443

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 48

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 18

ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.59

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 16

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 135

Kentucky statistical leaders:

Batting average: Allie Blum- .373

RBIs: Karissa Hamilton- 44

Home runs: Carly Sleeman- 13

ERA: Hailey Nutter- 3.48

Wins: Sarah Haendiges- 10

Strikeouts: Sarah Haendiges- 95

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