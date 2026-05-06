How to Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Arkansas in SEC Softball Tournament

It will be a rematch for Alabama in its opening game of the SEC tournament. The 2-seed Crimson Tide will face 7-seed Arkansas on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

This will be the first game of the tournament for the Crimson Tide after securing a double bye as a top-four seed. Arkansas beat Mississippi State 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon to reach the quarterfinals.

The game between Alabama and Arkansas will be at approximately 1 p.m. on SEC Network. It will take place 35 minutes after the conclusion of the day's opening game between Auburn and Florida.

Alabama and Arkansas have been two of the best teams in college softball all season and are the the top-two teams in the RPI. It was a competitive series between them at Rhoads Stadium back in March and sets up an exciting game in the SEC tournament.

Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's matchup:

How to watch: Alabama vs. Arkansas

Who: 2-seed Alabama (47-6) vs. 7-seed Arkansas (42-10)

When: Thursday, May 7, approximately 1 p.m. CT

Where: John Cropp Stadium, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network (Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarbrough, Alyssa Lang on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury

Series history: Alabama leads, 67-17

In Tuscaloosa: 35-5 | In Fayetteville: 26-11 | At Neutral Sites: 5-1

Last meeting: Alabama took two of three games from the Razorbacks in the regular-season series. The Crimson Tide won Game 3, 4-1 at Rhoads Stadium behind a complete game from Jocelyn Briski in the circle. Ambrey Taylor hit a home run for the Tide.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat South Carolina 4-3 in the regular-season finale with another complete-game performance from Briski.

Last time out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks shut out Mississippi State in their opening game of the SEC tournament. Payton Burnham pitched a complete game for Arkansas.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brooke Wells- .413

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 58

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 21

ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.46

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 167

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 70

Arkansas statistical leaders:

Batting average: Tianna Bell- .372

RBIs: Tianna Bell- 55

Home runs: Tianna Bell- 15

ERA: Robyn Herron- 1.86

Wins: Robyn Herron- 15

Strikeouts: Robyn Herron- 158

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