How to Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Arkansas in SEC Softball Tournament
It will be a rematch for Alabama in its opening game of the SEC tournament. The 2-seed Crimson Tide will face 7-seed Arkansas on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
This will be the first game of the tournament for the Crimson Tide after securing a double bye as a top-four seed. Arkansas beat Mississippi State 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon to reach the quarterfinals.
The game between Alabama and Arkansas will be at approximately 1 p.m. on SEC Network. It will take place 35 minutes after the conclusion of the day's opening game between Auburn and Florida.
Alabama and Arkansas have been two of the best teams in college softball all season and are the the top-two teams in the RPI. It was a competitive series between them at Rhoads Stadium back in March and sets up an exciting game in the SEC tournament.
Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's matchup:
How to watch: Alabama vs. Arkansas
Who: 2-seed Alabama (47-6) vs. 7-seed Arkansas (42-10)
When: Thursday, May 7, approximately 1 p.m. CT
Where: John Cropp Stadium, Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network (Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarbrough, Alyssa Lang on the call)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury
Series history: Alabama leads, 67-17
In Tuscaloosa: 35-5 | In Fayetteville: 26-11 | At Neutral Sites: 5-1
Last meeting: Alabama took two of three games from the Razorbacks in the regular-season series. The Crimson Tide won Game 3, 4-1 at Rhoads Stadium behind a complete game from Jocelyn Briski in the circle. Ambrey Taylor hit a home run for the Tide.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat South Carolina 4-3 in the regular-season finale with another complete-game performance from Briski.
Last time out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks shut out Mississippi State in their opening game of the SEC tournament. Payton Burnham pitched a complete game for Arkansas.
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Brooke Wells- .413
RBIs: Brooke Wells- 58
Home runs: Brooke Wells- 21
ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.46
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 167
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 70
Arkansas statistical leaders:
Batting average: Tianna Bell- .372
RBIs: Tianna Bell- 55
Home runs: Tianna Bell- 15
ERA: Robyn Herron- 1.86
Wins: Robyn Herron- 15
Strikeouts: Robyn Herron- 158
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_