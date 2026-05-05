Jocelyn Briski, John Lemm Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

Seven days after what was the least impressive week of Alabama athletics this year, the Crimson Tide responded resoundingly. Alabama baseball and softball each righted the ship with sweeps of Vanderbilt and South Carolina, respectively, as several struggling players returned to form. Here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of April 21 - 27, 2026:

Freshman of the Week: Eric Hines

Hines put together the best series of his young career against Vanderbilt, going 3-for-12 with seven RBI and two HR. The Tuscaloosa product's biggest hit came in game one, where he hit a game-tying three-run home run in the sixth inning to put Alabama back in the game.

Hines hit a second home run on Friday for another two runs batted in, and gave Alabama some late insurance with an RBI-single. He drove in his final run of the weekend on Saturday on a fielder's choice, nearly doubling his season-RBI total in one weekend as he jumped from nine to 16.

Athlete of the Week: Jocelyn Briski

Briski dominated per usual for Alabama softball in its sweep of the Gamecocks. The junior likely secured the SEC Pitcher of the Year award with a lights-out weekend where she threw in all three games, earning two wins and a save.

Briski allowed just two earned runs over 12.2 innings pitched, striking out 14 batters while allowing just one free pass. The junior went 4.2 solid innings in Friday's opener, and then delivered a 1-2-3 seventh inning in relief on Saturday to secure a 1-0 win for the Crimson Tide. She then followed that up with a complete game to give Alabama the sweep and cap off a statement weekend.

✅3rd Pitcher of the Week award - most in SEC

✅10th weekly award for Alabama - program record @Jocelynbriski #Team30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/FpKC5wZydY — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) May 4, 2026

Honorable Mention: Zane Adams

Adams was electric in baseball's Friday afternoon win, going six shutout innings for the Crimson Tide. He allowed eight hits and regularly had to get himself out of jams, but never failed to do so. Adams has quietly been one of the more reliable arms in the conference -- he's gone at least 5.0 innings in each of his last seven starts and allowed more than four earned runs just once this season.

Pro Athlete of the Week: Retin Obasohan

The 2016 All-SEC selection had a monster game in the Liga ACB, Spain's top basketball league. He scored 30 points off the bench to lead BAXI Manresa to a shocking 104-102 upset over Valencia, one of the Euroleague's best clubs. Obasohan scored eight points in the game's final three minutes and hit a dagger three to secure the victory. The win was critical for Manresa, which has now effectively ensured it will avoid relegation.

What a way to start the day in Spain and Endesa Liga… madness!! 🤯



Manresa edge Valencia 104:102: Retin Obasohan (@RetinObasohan) with a sensational performance. 👏🔥



Real Madrid vs Murcia + this game… PURE ENTERTAINMENT! 🔥https://t.co/Nv3Wluvjt6 pic.twitter.com/yET6LfFmIr — Basketball Sphere (@BSphere_) May 3, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: John Lemm

The Aussie was slumping, having gone an abysmal 1-for-his-last-23 entering the series against Vanderbilt. To say he turned things around would be an understatement.

Lemm picked up a signature moment on Thursday night with a solo walk-off home run to give Alabama a 5-4 comeback win over the Commodores and set the tone for the sweep. The senior hit a second home run the next day, and the struggles at the plate may be behind him as Alabama enters the penultimate series of the season.

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