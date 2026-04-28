Three Takeaways from Alabama Softball's Series Loss at Tennessee

Alabama softball is in an unfamiliar spot. For the first time this season, the Crimson Tide is coming off back-to-back losses after dropping the final two games of the series at Tennessee on Sunday and Monday.

The series opener was all Crimson Tide as Alabama run ruled the Lady Vols in five innings with a 12-0 victory. The offense pounced on the Tennessee pitching early and often. It was a different story in Game 2. Alabama was held hitless until the seventh inning and got shutout for the first time all year in the 2-0 loss.

The winner of the series would be determined on Monday Night Softball. Jocelyn Briski was perfect through three innings, and then a leadoff error started a three-run Tennessee rally in the fourth inning on the way to a 4-1 win for the Lady Vols.

Alabama (44-6, 16-5 SEC) is now two games out of first place in the SEC standings and will need some help from Texas A&M against Oklahoma if the Crimson Tide wants a shot at the SEC regular season title.

Here are three of my biggest takeaways from the Crimson Tide's performance in Knoxville:

Offensive inconsistencies

Alabama Softball Player Kristen White (3) in action against Tennessee at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Monday, Apr 27, 2026. | UA Athletics

Alabama had one of its best offensive performances of the season in Game, scoring 12 runs on nine hits. In the postgame press release, head coach Patrick Murphy credited his staff, "for preparing our hitters all week long for anything and everything we might see in the game."

The Crimson Tide scored just one total run over the next two games. It seems unlikely that the preparation changed after the first game, so it probably comes down to execution. Credit has to be given to Tennessee's pitchers. The Lady Vols have one of the best staffs in the country, and it showed in the final two games of the series. Sage Mardjetko, who started Game 2 for Tennessee, did not appear in the other two games, and held Alabama to one hit over seven innings.

The Alabama offense chased Tennessee starter Karlyn Pickens after allowing five runs (two earned) in just 2.2 innings pitched in Game 1. In the rubber match on Monday, Pickens threw five innings of relief work, only allowing three hits, and the only run came on a pinch hit solo home run from Mari Hubbard. She struck out 11 Crimson Tide batters in the finale.

No matter how good Tennessee's pitching staff is (and it is very good), it's still hard to understand how the Alabama offense was so prepared in Game 1 and basically looked lost in the following two games. Scoring 12 runs in the opener should be something positive and encouraging that the Tide can build upon, but it wasn't able to immediately build upon it for the remainder of the series.

Defense disappoints in Game 3

Alabama Softball Player Marlie Giles (34) and Alabama Softball Player Jocelyn Briski (23) in action against Tennessee at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Monday, Apr 27, 2026. | UA Athletics

Alabama has been one of the top fielding teams in the SEC this season, and the defense made some spectacular, run-saving, hit-robbing plays throughout the course of the series. However, the errors in Game 3 turned out to be extremely costly.

When two of the best pitchers in the country are going head to head, you don't want to give the opponent any sort of free base. Alabama gave the Lady Vols multiple free bases in the fourth inning on Monday night.

Tennessee's defense had just miscommunicated on a flyball in the outfield in the top of the fourth inning, allowing Ambrey Taylor to get to second base with two outs. The play was initially ruled an error but was officially changed to a double after the game. Regardless, it was a ball that could have and should have been caught by the Lady Vols, but Alabama couldn't capitalize on the mistake.

Right after watching the miscommunication happen, Alabama did the same thing defensively with a flyball in shallow left field to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning. Salen Hawkins was running back from shortstop while Audrey Vandagriff was charging in from left field. It's hard to know from afar who was more at fault, but clearly neither yelled loudly enough to call the other off as the ball bounced out of Hawkins' glove, and Tennessee had its first baserunner of the game.

She was driven in on an RBI double by the next batter, Emma Clarke. Taelyn Holley follwed it up with a groundball through the left side that Vandariff bobbled, allowing Clarke to score from second and make it 2-0 Tennessee.

Briski was rolling through three innings just two days removed from shutting out the Lady Vols. Every run counted with Briski facing Pickens, and helping Tennessee score its first two runs was a big blow.

Pitching still elite

Alabama Softball Player Vic Moten (00) in action against Tennessee at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Sunday, Apr 26, 2026. | UA Athletics

Briski is used to pitching on the biggest stages of college softball, but this weekend was freshman Vic Moten's first top-10 road test since back in February at Florida State. She's had a couple rough outings in SEC play, but Moten pitched really well in her start in Game 2.

She only allowed four hits and two runs (both from solo home runs) over six innings pitched. Moten was not the reason Alabama lost the second game.

Briski continues to be a frontrunner for SEC Pitcher of the Year. She was on the hook for the loss in the series finale, and it was just her second of the season. Only two of the four runs she gave up were earned, and she shut out the Lady Vols the first time she faced them. Freshman Kaitlyn Pallozzi pitched one inning of relief in Game 3 and did not allow a hit or run.

Alabama has the pitching to compete with anyone in the country and make a deep run in the Women's College World Series. The Crimson Tide's staff has been excellent all year at limiting free passes and giving the team the chance to win each time they take the circle. It was no different in Knoxville. Alabama's starters put the Tide in a position to win each game, the offense just could not come through.

SEC Standings

Team SEC record Overall record Oklahoma 18-3 46-6 Alabama 16-5 44-6 Florida 16-5 45-7 Texas 15-6 38-8 Texas A&M 15-6 35-14 Tennessee 14-7 40-8 Arkansas 13-8 39-9 LSU 10-11 33-16 Georgia 10-11 34-16 Mississippi State 8-13 36-15 Missouri 8-13 26-26 South Carolina 7-14 29-22 Ole Miss 4-17 30-22 Auburn 4-17 25-24 Kentucky 1-23 26-28

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