Jocelyn Briski, Softball Newcomers Lead Alabama Past Washington in Season Opener
Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy has raved about his team's athleticism and depth throughout the offseason. Some key pieces have returned, but overall there are a lot of new faces between transfers and freshmen.
No. 11 Alabama had numerous newcomers in the starting lineup of Friday morning's season opener against Washington in the Candrea Classic in Arizona and they led the Crimson Tide to a 5-1 victory.
After Crimson Tide sophomore pitcher Jocelyn Briski allowed a home run against Washington catcher Jadyn Glab, her first batter, Alabama freshman left field Audrey Vandagriff had an RBI double in the second inning to even up the score.
Alabama designated hitter and Northern Iowa transfer Alexis Pupillo followed this newfound momentum with a solo home run to center field and freshman third baseman Mari Hubbard continued the third-inning rally with a two-run triple.
Louisiana transfer Brooke Ellestad also had a solid day at the plate as she along with Vandagriff were the only members of the Crimson Tide with multiple hits. Ellestad grounded out to second base in the sixth inning to bring Vandagriff home for the fifth run.
The newcomers' effort offensively rubbed off onto Briski defensively. After allowing the season-opening shot to center field, the Phoenix, Ariz. native thrived in the home environment as she only gave up three more hits with a career-high eight strikeouts in a complete game.
Washington first baseman Alexis DeBoer was one of the few Huskies to record a hit. DeBoer is the daughter of Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Last season, Alabama was known for its defense as it allowed the second-fewest runs in the SEC (113––tied with Arkansas). After just one game against a team that logged a 32-15 record in 2024, it seems like the Crimson Tide are off to a nice start.
This was the Crimson Tide's first game of the day as it'll face Michigan State at 1 p.m. CT.