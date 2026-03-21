Jocelyn Briski Throws Another Complete Game as No. 6 Alabama Beats Mizzou on Road

For the fourth time in her last five starts, Alabama junior ace Jocelyn Briski threw a complete game to lead the Crimson Tide to another victory.

This team, Briski threw seven innings of one-run ball as No. 6 Alabama beat Missouri 2-1 on the road in Game 1 on Friday night. It was another efficient game for Briski, needing just 80 pitches for the complete game.

Both of Alabama's runs came via solo home runs. Brooke Wells got the scoring started with a solo shot in the first inning for her team-leading 11th home run of the year. Marlie Giles hit one with two outs in the top of the fourth inning for what would prove to be the game-winning run. It was Giles first home run since Feb. 28 against USF.

The only run Briski allowed came on a solo home run by Missouri's Abby Carr with two outs in the seventh inning when the Tigers were down to their final out. Briski was able to lock back in to retire the final batter. She finished the game with five strikeouts.

Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy always emphasizes the importance of clean defense, especially on the road, and Alabama did not commit an error in Friday's win.

"We’ve had great success all year with really good starting pitching and team defense," Murphy said in a press release. "Tonight was the same recipe. [Jocelyn] Briski was in command all night. Brooke [Wells] and Marlie [Giles] gave us two tons on two hits.”

Alabama left runners in scoring position in the second, third and fifth innings. The team will need to do a better job capitalizing on those opportunities in Game 2 when Briski likely won't be in the circle. Leadoff hitter Audrey Vandagriff has been struggling at the plate the last few weeks but opened the fifth inning with a double. The heart of the order, which have been the biggest run producers, could not bring her in.

The Crimson Tide (28-1, 6-1 SEC) and Tigers (14-17, 0-4 SEC) will be back on the field at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia on Saturday at 2 p.m. for Game 2. Freshman Vic Moten will likely get the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.