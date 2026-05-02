No. 3 Alabama Sweeps South Carolina to Close Out Regular Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Jocelyn Briski continued to prove why she's one of the best pitchers in the SEC with another complete game and her 20th win of the season as No. 3 Alabama beat No. 21 South Carolina, 4-3, to finish off the series sweep of the Gamecocks in the final game of the regular season.

Alabama ends the regular season with a 47-6 (19-5 SEC) record, its highest SEC win total since 2014.

South Carolina jumped out to a two-run lead, but the Alabama offense fought back with a three-run rally in the third inning.

Coming into Saturday's matchup, Alabama was 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position. Ana Roman made sure she wasn't going to keep building on that stat when she stepped to the plate with bases loaded and one out in the third inning.

The Crimson Tide already had scored a run on a bases-loaded walk by Marlie Giles, but no Alabama batter had come through with a hit yet. Roman delivered with a single through the left side to tie the game up at 2-2. Alabama added on another run with an RBI walk from Jena Young.

Alexis Pupillo provided some insurance with an RBI single in the fourth inning. It would be needed as South Carolina clawed back with a leadoff home run in the top of the fifth to cut the Alabama lead to 4-3.

Alabama did what it needed to do to stay alive in the race for the SEC regular season title, and whether or not it gets to have a share with Oklahoma depends on the results of Game 3 between the Sooners and Texas A&M later on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

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