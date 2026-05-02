No. 3 Alabama Sweeps South Carolina to Close Out Regular Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Jocelyn Briski continued to prove why she's one of the best pitchers in the SEC with another complete game and her 20th win of the season as No. 3 Alabama beat No. 21 South Carolina, 4-3, to finish off the series sweep of the Gamecocks in the final game of the regular season.
Alabama ends the regular season with a 47-6 (19-5 SEC) record, its highest SEC win total since 2014.
South Carolina jumped out to a two-run lead, but the Alabama offense fought back with a three-run rally in the third inning.
Coming into Saturday's matchup, Alabama was 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position. Ana Roman made sure she wasn't going to keep building on that stat when she stepped to the plate with bases loaded and one out in the third inning.
The Crimson Tide already had scored a run on a bases-loaded walk by Marlie Giles, but no Alabama batter had come through with a hit yet. Roman delivered with a single through the left side to tie the game up at 2-2. Alabama added on another run with an RBI walk from Jena Young.
Alexis Pupillo provided some insurance with an RBI single in the fourth inning. It would be needed as South Carolina clawed back with a leadoff home run in the top of the fifth to cut the Alabama lead to 4-3.
Alabama did what it needed to do to stay alive in the race for the SEC regular season title, and whether or not it gets to have a share with Oklahoma depends on the results of Game 3 between the Sooners and Texas A&M later on Saturday.
This story will be updated.
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_