Three Takeaways from Alabama's Top-10 Series Win over Arkansas

Alabama (26-1, 5-1 SEC) picked up its second straight SEC series win with two wins over No. 9 Arkansas (23-4, 3-3 SEC) at Rhoads Stadium over the weekend. The Razorbacks did hand the Crimson Tide its first loss of the season in Game 2, but behind strong performances in the circle from Jocelyn Briski, Alabama won the first and third games.

Here are three of my biggest takeaways from the weekend:

Alabama protects home turf

Head coach Patrick Murphy hates wasting a good crowd, and there were over 3,000 apiece in attendance for each of the three games at Rhoads Stadium this weekend with 3,505 fans there on Saturday. Even though Game 2 resulted in a loss, Alabama put on an entertaining performance in all three games.

To stay in the hunt for an SEC regular season title, Alabama cannot afford to drop series at home. Arkansas is one of the two toughest home series on the schedule for the Crimson Tide along with Texas (April 2-4.) The other two remaining conference home series are against Kentucky (1-5 SEC) and South Carolina (0-3 SEC.) Taking care of business at home will go a long way for Alabama in the SEC standings and the possibility of hosting two weekeds in the postseason.

Jocelyn Briski can go toe-to-toe with any ace in SEC

Alabama Softball Player Jocelyn Briski (23) in action against Arkansas at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Mar 13, 2026. | UA Athletics

Briski held one of the best offenses in the SEC to two total runs over 14 innings. The junior pitcher got the starting nod on Friday and Sunday and proved why she will be one of the top pitchers in the SEC this season. She tied her career high with 14 strikeouts on Friday, and then followed it up with 10 strikeouts on Sunday.

Eight of the nine starters in the Arkansas batting order are hitting above .300, and Briski rendered them ineffective for most of the weekend. Her ability to essentially shut down a top offense twice in the same weekend is a super encouraging sign for the Crimson Tide.

Briski worked on improving her mental toughness this offseason, and it has paid off so far. She is now 10-0 on the season with a 1.20 ERA and 94 strikeouts.

Tide responds well to first loss

The University of Alabama softball team in action against Arkansas at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 15, 2026. | UA Athletics

Alabama got off to a 25-0 start before Saturday's 14-9 loss to the Razorbacks. There are a lot of young players getting significant playing time on this team, so Sunday was going to be the first real chance to respond to a loss. Alabama responded the way Murphy wanted.

The Crimson Tide fixed a lot of its mistakes from Saturday. In the loss, Alabama had two costly errors in the first inning. In Game 3, Alabama played error-free defense. Marlie Giles bounced back from an 0-for performance with two critical RBIs. Audrey Vandagriff was hitless on Saturday with two strikeouts in the leadoff spot. On Sunday, she got a hit and drew two walks.

Freshman pitcher Vic Moten got roughed up for the first time in the loss. She did not need to throw on Sunday with how well Briski was pitching, so it will still be important to see a bounce-back performance from her when the Tide travels to Missouri next weekend.

More than likely, Alabama will lose again, probably multiple times. Being able to flush the bad and bounce back in the grind of an SEC schedule will be so important. It is also key in the postseason. Advancing to the Women's College World Series doesn't require winning all your games along the way. You just have to win two of three in super regionals, and this weekend's series provided a super regional-like environment with two WCWS caliber teams.

SEC Softball Standings

Team SEC record Overall record Florida 6-0 29-1 Texas 6-0 26-1 Oklahoma 3-0 28-2 Texas A&M 2-0 19-8 Tennessee 5-1 27-1 Alabama 5-1 26-1 Arkansas 3-3 23-4 Auburn 2-4 19-10 Mississippi State 1-2 27-4 Georgia 1-2 20-7 Kentucky 1-5 19-9 South Carolina 0-3 19-10 Missouri 0-3 12-16 LSU 0-5 18-9 Ole Miss 0-6 19-11

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