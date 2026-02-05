No. 16 Alabama Mashes 7 Home Runs, Pitchers Combine for No-Hitter in Opening Win

It's hard to imagine any better start to the season than what No. 16 Alabama softball was able to do in Thursday's 17-0 run-rule victory over Villanova at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta on Thursday.

The Crimson Tide crushed seven home runs from seven different players, and freshman pitcher Vic Moten and sophomore pitcher Braya Hodges combined for a five-inning no-hitter. Head coach Patrick Murphy hyped up his team's athleticism, speed and power in the preseason, and it showed in the season opener.

Villanova starter Kat Gallant held Alabama's lineup hitless through the first two innings, but the Crimson Tide's bats exploded in the third inning with 11 runs on nine hits. Twice in the third inning, Alabama hit back-to-back home runs.

Alexis Pupillo got the home-run party started with a grand slam that put the Tide up 6-0. Salen Hawkins followed it up with a home run of her own, and Marlie Giles almost made it three in a row when she hit one off the top of the wall. Three batters later, Alabama went back-to-back again with Audrey Vandagriff and transfer Brooke Wells.

Alabama tacked on four more runs in the fourth inning with an RBI double from Giles and back-to-back home runs from Ana Roman and Lauren Johnson. The home run from Johnson matched her total from the first two years of her college career.

Murphy said Moten had some nerves during his pregame interview on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, but if she was nervous, she didn't show it. Moten struck out the first five batters she faced and did not allow a hit over three innings while striking out six. The only baserunner she allowed was a walk in the third inning. Hodges only allowed a walk as well, but it was immediately erased by a ground ball double play.

Alabama's final two runs came in the fifth inning. In the first pitch of her first collegiate at-bat, freshman Ambrey Taylor crushed the Tide's seventh home run of the day. Hawkins added on one more with an RBI single.

Because Alabama was able to build up such a large lead after the third inning, Murphy was able to clear the benches and allow every position player to get at least one at-bat or play one inning in the field.

The Crimson Tide (1-0) will be back in action at the Buzz Classic on Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT against Eastern Carolina.

This story will be updated.

