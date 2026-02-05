Alabama Softball 2026 Season Preview

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama softball opens the 2026 season Thursday afternoon at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta against Villanova at 2 p.m.

The Crimson Tide comes in at No. 16 in the USA Softball preseason rankings and was picked to finish ninth in the SEC preseason poll by the league's coaches. Alabama's 2025 season ended in the super regional round of the NCAA tournament against No. 2 Oklahoma.

Alabama made strides offensively last season, raising the batting average and scoring, and head coach Patrick Murphy feels like the offense is clicking even more under third-year hitting coach Adam Arbour.

"Offensively, Adam Arbour—our hitting coach— is doing a great job," Murphy told BamaCentral. "He’s settled into the role. He’s got a great voice with the young ladies. They trust him. The working relationship is awesome. Kayla Braud is doing a great job— short game, slappers. Ryan Iamurri is our player development— comes up with great plans daily.”

Like every year, Murphy's goal is to take the seniors from Team 30 on a "magic carpet ride" all the way to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma. That journey starts Thursday.

Here's a position by position look at the Crimson Tide, starting in the circle.

Pitchers

Mar 14, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Alabama opened the SEC season on the wrong end of a 9-1 score against Mississippi State at Rhoads Stadium. Pitching coach Lance McMahon visits the circle to talk with pitcher Jocelyn Briski and catcher Marlie Giles. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Junior Jocelyn Briski is the only proven pitcher on Alabama's roster. Over the last two seasons, she has started over 40 games for the Crimson Tide. The other four pitchers on the roster have combined for nine total starts in an Alabama uniform. All five pitchers throw from the right side.

"The two freshmen have great potential," Murphy said. "We have the Gatorade Player of the Year from Alabama in Vic Moten and the Gatorade Player of Michigan in Kaitlyn Pallozzi. Braya Hodges is our sophomore, and then Alea Johnson is our senior. All five our different. We do not want five pitchers that throw the same because then the scouting report would be really easy because you’d just have to prepare for one and not five.”

Even though Briski may not be available for opening weekend with a leg injury, Murphy is really pleased with the progress she has made this offseason under the direction of pitching coach Lance McMahon and doesn't think she will be out longterm.

"Her fall was unbelievable," Murphy said. "The last scrimmage of the year, Briski pitched, and it was 1 for 20 against her, and the last kid that faced her got the hit…She was very good, and Lance had her going drop ball, rise ball, changeup… I’m really anxious to see what she does."

Catchers

May 17, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama catcher Marlie Giles comes up throwing during the game with Virginia Tech at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama defeated Virginia Tech 4-3 to advance to the final. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marlie Giles is entering her senior season with the Crimson Tide and will be Alabama's primary starter at catcher with Alexis Pupillo and freshman Holly Beth Brooks backing her up. Pupillo is entering her second season in Tuscaloosa after transferring in from Northern Iowa last offseason.

Murphy mentioned both Giles and Pupillo as players that are a little under-the-radar now that could have big years for the Crimson Tide. Giles has been a consistent presence on the field and as a leader since her freshman season in Tuscaloosa.

She split time last season with Riley Valentine (who entered the portal but ended up not transferring anywhere) and hit .275 with six home runs and 23 RBIs. Valentine and Giles were the only two players to start at catcher in 2025, so there will be some new depth developed this year. Giles provides a steady veteran presence behind the plate for all of Alabama's pitchers.

Infield

Murphy said he feels like Alabama can run two-deep at every position, and he has lots of options to work with on the infield. The Tide brings back as starters Duchscherer at first base and Salen Hawkins at short stops but will have to replace Kali Heivilin and Brooke Ellestad at second and third.

Iowa transfer Jena Young sounds like the leading candidate to take the starting job at second base even though she can also play shortstop.

"Very, very athletic," Murphy said of Young. "Great hands at second base. Way better defensively that I gave her credit for because we didn’t really see much. Offensively, she hit around .350, led her team in almost every category. She’s added some pop. She throws right, hits left. Really good bat control.”

Murphy also likes what he's seen out of Houston transfer Brooke Wells, who he's hoping can be a power force in the middle of the lineup.

"She has been killing the ball in BP," Murphy said about Wells. "I’m hoping that she gives us that presence that we need in the middle of the order and can hit a home run at any time. We can’t rely on three singles every inning to score a run. You can’t do that. Too many good pitchers around the SEC and country.”

Sophomore Mari Hubbard was Alabama's opening day starter at third base last season before finding herself in more of a reserve role off the bench for most of the rest of the year. Freshmen Ambrey Taylor and Gerritt Griggs will also be competing for starting spots on the infield.

Outfield

May 17, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama centerfielder Audrey Vandagriff and left fielder Lauren Johnson celebrate the last out at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama defeated Virginia Tech 4-3 to advance to the final. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama also has a lot of depth in the outfield. The group is highlighted by sophomore all-American Audrey Vandagriff, who is coming off a debut season where she hit .392 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 50 stolen bases. She is almost certainly locked into the leadoff spot in the batting order and starting centerfield spot in the outfield.

Outside of that, things get a little dicey. Seniors Kristen White and Larissa Preuitt, plus junior Lauren Johnson all have starting experience in the outfield. Murphy also described freshman Ana Roman as having "great pop." Kinley Pate is also on the roster, but she is used primarily as a pinch runner.

There's only three spots (and really two when you consider Vandagriff) open in the outfield for four other capable outfielders. Murphy will likely employ a mix of different combinations on opening weekend.

"It’s really fun to watch them, and they compete like crazy," Murphy said. "There’s a good mix of speed and pop."

