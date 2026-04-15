No. 2 Alabama Softball Suffers Worst Loss of Season at Samford

Alabama hasn't been in the position often this season where it needed to rally in the final innings, but that's where the Crimson Tide found itself Tuesday night at Samford. The Bulldogs held a one-run lead over the No. 2 team in the country heading into the final two innings, and no one from Alabama could come up with the clutch hit as the home team held on for the win.

Samford upset Alabama 3-2 to give the Crimson Tide its worst loss of the year.

Alabama (39-4) had not lost to a non-conference opponent so far this season. Samford (19-26) came into Tuesday night's matchup ranked No. 98 in the RPI.

The Crimson Tide needed at least one run in the seventh inning to extend the game, and Salen Hawkins led off the inning with a double off the centerfield wall. Larissa Preuitt popped up a bunt for the first out. Alabama's best hitter Alexis Pupillo, struck out swinging. Brooke Wells walked to put two on with two outs for senior Kristen White, who had been a defensive sub for Ana Roman. White flew out to centerfield to end the game.

Samford did not have a hit off Alabama starter Kaitlyn Pallozzi through the first 3.1 innings. She faced a little trouble in the fifth inning after a one-out single and hit-by-pitch, so fellow freshman Vic Moten came in from the bullpen. Moten had trouble finding the strike zone and walked the first two batters she faced while also allowing a run to score on a wild pitch.

Katie Campbell provided the big blow for Samford with a two-RBI double down the third baseline to claim the lead. The Bulldogs only had three hits on the night, but Campbell's hit was the timely one.

Moten recovered to strike out five of the next six batters faced, but the damage was already done.

Alabama's two runs came on solo home runs from Roman and Audrey Vandagriff. It was Vandagriff's first home run since March 21, but she struck out in her other two at-bats. The offense could never string together consecutive at-bats throughout the game. Alabama also had a leadoff hit in the sixth inning with a chance to respond to the Bulldog runs, but the next three batters were retired quickly.

The Crimson Tide will have the opportunity to bounce back at home this weekend with a three-game series against Kentucky starting on Friday at 5 p.m.

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