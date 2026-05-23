Instant Analysis after Alabama Softball's 7-0 win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama softball is still rolling through the NCAA tournament.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide opened play in the super regional round with a 7-0 win over No. 16 LSU. Jocelyn Briski allowed a leadoff double and nothing else for the remainder of the game.

"Can't think of many things we did well," LSU head coach Beth Torina said after the game. "I'm glad we got another shot at it tomorrow. Congratulations to Alabama. They played really well, executed all their plans, things they were trying to execute, and we did not. Didn't think we executed. We let the moment get big for us, it felt. Played fast and let it get away from us early and just couldn't get back in."

Alabama (53-7) scored two runs in the first inning after base hits from Jena Young, Alexis Pupillo, Marlie Giles and Audrey Vandagriff. The Tide added on in the third, fourth and fifth innings, coming up one run short of being able to end things early with a run-rule victory.

After a dreary forecast, the rain held off for the entire game, and the Alabama fans showed up at Rhoads Stadium. In return, the Crimson Tide continued to prove why it deserves the top overall seed in the tournament.

Alabama's pitching has been so consistently good all season long, and Briski's performance on Friday was no exception. LSU (40-18) couldn't do anything with Briski's dropball as she struck out 11 Tiger batters. The offense steps up when it needs to in order to provide the run support for the Tide's elite pitchers.

The super regional round is best of three, so Alabama needs just one win over the next two days to punch a ticket back to the Women's College World Series for the 16th time.

"I think that we just need to continue to play our game and understand that our best is enough and not make the moment too big" Pupillo said. "And kind of carry our confidence over from today into tomorrow."

Alabama did not lose a series at home during the regular season.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI softball writer Katie Windham shares her final thoughts from Rhoads Stadium after No. 1 Alabama opened the Tuscaloosa Super Regional with a 7-0 win over No. 16 LSU.

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