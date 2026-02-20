Pallozzi Perfection: Alabama Freshman Pitches Perfect Game Against Elon

Alabama would've liked for her to have to pitch two less innings, but regardless of how many innings she had to throw, Elon had nothing it could do against Alabama freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Pallozzi.

On just 87 pitches, Pallozzi threw the sixth perfect game in Alabama softball program history and first since Montana Fouts in 2023 as the No. 9 Crimson Tide beat Elon 7-0 in Tallahassee early Friday morning at the Dugout Club Classic.

Alabama was one run away in the fifth and sixth innings from ending the game early with a run rule but couldn't get that final run across. It didn't seem to faze Pallozzi as she calmly went out to the circle and continued to handle business. Pallozzi struck out six batters as part of perfect game.

Fellow freshman Ana Roman provided the big blast in the fifth inning with a three-run home run. She now leads the team with four home runs on the season. Roman had five total RBIs in the game as she was also responsible for the first runs with a 2-RBI double in the bottom of the second inning.

It was a weird game overall for the offense with plenty of hits (12) and baserunners, but it was a struggle to get those runs across because of mistakes on the base paths and good decisions and plays by the Elon defense to tag out Crimson Tide runners stretching for extra bases.

The Crimson Tide improves to 10-0 on the season and will be back on the field in Tallahassee for its biggest test yet later on Friday against No. 7 Florida State at approximately 4:30 p.m. CT.

This story will be updated.

