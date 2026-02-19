How to Watch, Listen to Alabama Softball in Dugout Club Classic at Florida State

Alabama softball is off to an undefeated start through the first two weekends of the season, but now the Crimson Tide will face its biggest test yet with a trip to Tallahassee, Florida this weekend. No. 9 Alabama will play No. 7 Florida State twice as part of a five-game set over three days beginning on Friday.

Head coach Patrick Murphy is looking forward to the challenge of facing a ranked team on the road at Florida State.

"They have a deep pitching staff," Murphy said. "One thing that they do is they change a lot. Somebody will start for two [innings], then they’ll put someone in for three, then somebody for one, somebody for one. They’ve got a couple lefties. They’ve got righties. That’s the biggest key, I think, for us, offensively against them is to make an adjustment quickly because they’re going to switch, and we can’t let a reliever get on a roll for three innings and have her put up zeroes. We gotta threaten every single inning, and maybe make them make a change earlier than they wanted to."

Murphy said he’ll learn a lot about his team this week.

“We’ve seen some good pitchers. We’ve obviously seen good hitters, but this’ll be a road test against a top-10 team. They’ve been there, done that. They’re not going to be intimidated by us by any means. They do have a young team, but very good athletes across the field. Very athletic, just like us. They’re 14 for 14 in stolen bases, so it might be one of their quicker teams they’ve had. So it could be like looking in a mirror.”

Elon and Dartmouth are the other two opponents the Crimson Tide will face. It will be the first games of the season for Dartmouth. Only the two matchups against Florida State will be televised. The other three games are radio only.

Here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's slate at the Dugout Club Classic:

How to Watch No. 9 Alabama at Dugout Club Classic

Who: No. 9 Alabama (9-0), Elon (1-8) No. 7 Florida State (9-2), Dartmouth (0-0)

When: Friday, Feb. 20 vs. Elon – 9 a.m. CT (radio only)

Friday, Feb. 20 at No. 6/7 Florida State – 4:30 p.m. CT (ACC Network streaming)

Saturday, Feb. 21 at No. 6/7 Florida State – 2 p.m. CT (ACC Network streaming)

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Elon – 4:30 p.m. CT (radio only)

Sunday, Feb. 22 vs. Dartmouth – 9 a.m. CT (radio only)

Where: JoAnne Graf Field, Tallahassee, Florida

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call.

Series history:

Overall vs. Elon: First meeting

Overall vs. Florida State: 7-9 (Last meeting: March 19, 2025 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - L, 5-2)

Overall vs. Dartmouth: First meeting

Read more on BamaCentral: