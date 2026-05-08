SEC Softball Tournament Live Updates of No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Florida

Two of the most storied softball programs in the SEC meet in the 2026 SEC Tournament semifinals with a spot in the championship game on the line.

The 2-seed Alabama takes on the 3-seed Florida Gators in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday at 4 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season but the 10th time they have matched up in the SEC tournament. Alabama is looking for its first championship game appearance since it won it all in 2021, and the Gators are trying to reach the conference title game for the first time since winning the championship two seasons ago.

BamaCentral will provide updates throughout Friday's semifinal game.

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Live updates

(latest updates at the top)

Starting lineups

Florida vs. Alabama starting lineups | Statbroadcast

Pregame

Patrick Murphy sticks with the same starting nine from the quarterfinals. Freshman Vic Moten gets the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide.

As the higher seed, Alabama will be the designated home team and bat second.

Earlier in the day, Alabama ace Jocelyn Briski was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year. Head coach Patrick Murphy was named the SEC Coach of the Year. Briski threw seven innings and 109 pitches against Arkansas on Thursday in the quarterfinals, so it is unlikely she will start against the Gators, but she likely will be available from the bullpen if needed.

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