Three Takeaways from Alabama Softball's Undefeated Non-Conference Week

Alabama (33-2, 7-2 SEC) had its bye weekend from SEC competition but still managed to fill up the schedule with four total games between last Wednesday and Saturday, going 4-0 against Jacksonville State, North Alabama and North Dakota State.

Here are three of my biggest takeaways from the week:

Bats get back on track

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama players congratulate Brooke Wells after she hit her second home run of the game against Jacksonville State at Rhoads Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a disappointing weekend at the plate in Missouri, Alabama's offense came to life over the four non-conference games at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide scored 43 total runs across the four games on 47 hits (with a lot of free passes in there as well.)

Alabama did keep up its power with four more home runs from Brooke Wells, a two home-run day from freshman Ambrey Taylor on Saturday as well as home runs from Jena Young, Alexis Pupillo and Mari Hubbard. Perhaps more importantly, Alabama was able to score runs in other ways.

The Tide offense passed the bat down in multiple innings, capitalized on the opposing pitcher's mistakes, consistently put up crooked numbers on the board and saved Alabama's pithcers some innings by run-ruling two of the four games in five innings.

Pitching perfection again

Alabama Softball Player Jocelyn Briski (23) in action against North Alabama at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, Mar 25, 2026. | UA Athletics

For the second time this season, Alabama's pitching staff threw a perfect game. It happened in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against North Alabama. Jocelyn Briski, Alea Johnson and Braya Hodges combined to retire 15 straight batters.

Having that sort of efficiency against any team is commendable. Pitching coach Lance McMahon deserves a lot of credit because all five members of his pitching staff (Briski, Johnson, Hodges, Kaitlyn Pallozzi and Vic Moten) have been part of a no-hitter or perfect game this season.

Moten and Hodges combined for a no-hitter in the season opener against Villanova at the Buzz Classic. Pallozzi became the first freshman in Alabama history to throw a perfect game against Elon on Feb. 20. A performance like Wednesday's against UNA gives confidence to the whole staff.

Alabama gets some help around the SEC

Mississippi's Kennedy Bunker (8) tags out Tennessee's Maddi Rutan (21) at home plate during an NCAA college softball game on Mar. 27, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Alabama sitting at home against North Dakota State, things played out pretty well for the Tide around the rest of the SEC. Texas and Oklahoma, who are the only teams ahead of Alabama in the standings, both suffered their first conference losses of the season.

Ole Miss, who Alabama already swept, went on the road and took two of three games from Tennessee. The Lady Vols were ranked No. 1 in the country for the majority of the season and are now 5-4 in league play.

The two other teams Alabama has series wins over, Missouri and Arkansas, also had successful weekends. Missouri swept Auburn on the road, and Arkansas took two of three games at home against Florida. The Gators only had one SEC loss coming into the series, and Alabama and Florida will not play in the regular season, so the Tide has no control over the Gators' standing.

These results boost Alabama's postseason resumé for the teams it already beat, or it provides significant help in the Tide's quest to stay in the hunt to win its first regular season SEC title since 2019.

Three of Alabama's remaining five SEC (Auburn, Kentucky and South Carolina) series are against teams at the bottom of the conference standings, but the Tide's biggest test yet will start this Thursday with a three-game home series against No. 1 Texas.

SEC Softball standings

Team SEC record Overall record Texas 8-1 31-2 Oklahoma 8-1 34-3 Alabama 7-2 33-2 Florida 9-3 33-4 Georgia 6-3 27-8 Texas A&M 6-3 24-11 Tennessee 7-5 30-5 Arkansas 5-4 30-5 Missouri 4-5 19-18 Mississippi State 3-5 31-7 LSU 4-8 23-12 South Carolina 2-6 22-14 Auburn 2-7 23-13 Ole Miss 2-10 23-15 Kentucky 1-11 21-16

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