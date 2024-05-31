WCWS Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 10 Duke
OKLAHOMA CITY– Alabama softball is fighting to keep its season alive in Friday's elimination game at the Women's College World Series against Duke.
First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., and unlike Thursday, the forecast and skies look clear for the game to start on time. BamaCentral will have updates from Devon Park in Oklahoma City throughout the game.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
I am happy to report that all signs are pointing to this game starting on time.
How to Watch: No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 10 Duke
Who: Alabama (38-19) vs. Duke (52-8)
When: Friday, May 31, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City
TV: ESPN
Radio:The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 1-0
Last meeting: The two teams have only met one time, with Alabama coming away with a 5-3 victory in the Clearwater Invitational last season.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost its opening game of the WCWS to No. 6 UCLA, 4-1. Starter Kayla Beaver was great in the circle outside of a three-run home run given up in the sixth inning.
Last time out, Duke: The Blue Devils got run-ruled by No. 2 Oklahoma, 9-1, in six innings. The Sooners hit three two-run home runs. Duke's lone run came on a solo home run from Francesca Frelick in the second inning.
Alabama leaders:
- Batting average: Kenleigh Cahalan- .306
- Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles, Jenna Johnson, Kali Heivilin- 6
- RBIs: Abby Duchscherer, Kenleigh Cahalan- 30
- ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.67
Duke leaders:
- Batting average: Claire Davidson- .438
- Home runs: Claire Davidson- 18
- RBIs: Claire Davidson- 67
- ERA: Cassidy Curd- 1.33