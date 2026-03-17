Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 6
Alabama picked up its second straight SEC series win over the weekend, beating Arkansas in two out of three games and improving to 26-1 (5-1 SEC) on the season.
The Razorbacks were the first team to beat the Crimson Tide this season, but winning a top-10 series provides a boost to Alabama's resumé. Alabama is ranked No. 4 in the NFCA Coaches Poll, by D1Softball and Softball America. The Tide remains No. 6 in the USA Softball poll.
No. 6 Alabama hosts a midweek game against ULM on Tuesday at 2 p.m. before hitting the road again for a three-game SEC series at Missouri (12-16, 0-3 SEC) over the weekend starting on Friday at 5 p.m. Missouri is the only team in the conference wtih a losing record overall and one of four SEC teams not ranked alongside Auburn, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
The SEC has 11 teams in the latest top 25, including six of the top 10 and nine of the top 15 teams in the country.
USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 6
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Tennessee (18) 27-1 617
2. Texas (7) 26-1 602
3. Texas Tech 27-2 565
4. Oklahoma 28-2 552
5. Nebraska 21-5 509
6. Alabama 26-1 504
7. UCLA 25-3 476
8. Florida 29-1 457
9. Arkansas 23-4 414
10. Florida State 25-4 407
11. Arizona 21-7 345
12. Mississippi State 27-4 323
13. Georgia 20-7 312
14. Virginia Tech 23-4 298
15. Texas A&M 19-8 284
16. Oregon 21-7 242
17. Washington 22-6 195
18. Virginia 25-3 184
19. LSU 18-9 137
20. Duke 18-10 129
21. Oklahoma State 18-9 127
22. Grand Canyon 30-0 123
23. Stanford 15-8 62
24. South Carolina 19-10 56
25. UCF 23-7 51
Others receiving votes: Arizona State (45), Clemson (45), Baylor (37), Belmont (7), Boston U (6), Louisville (2), Auburn (1), Indiana (1), Penn State (1)
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 6
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Tennessee (23) 26-1 767
2. Texas (7) 26-1 737
3. Texas Tech 27-2 700
4. Alabama 26-1 673
5. Florida 29-1 658
6. Oklahoma 28-2 635
7. UCLA 25-3 635
8. Florida State 25-4 538
9. Nebraska 21-5 513
10. Arkansas 23-4 507
11. Mississippi State 27-4 447
12. Virginia Tech 23-4 399
13. Arizona 21-7 387
14. Virginia 25-3 362
15. Georgia 20-7 317
16. Texas A&M 19-8 315
17. Grand Canyon (1) 30-0 414
18. Oregon 21-7 277
19. Stanford 15-8 122
20. Arizona State 22-7 120
21. South Carolina 19-10 110
22. LSU 18-9 108
23. Oklahoma State 18-9 102
24. UCF 23-7 99
25. Clemson 19-9 82
Others receiving votes: Duke (62), North Carolina (49), Purdue (21), Utah (20), Washington (14), Southeastern Louisiana (10), Belmont (6), Baylor (5), North Florida (4), USF (2), Ole Miss (1)
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_