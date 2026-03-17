Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 6

Alabama picked up its second straight SEC series win over the weekend, beating Arkansas in two out of three games and improving to 26-1 (5-1 SEC) on the season.

The Razorbacks were the first team to beat the Crimson Tide this season, but winning a top-10 series provides a boost to Alabama's resumé. Alabama is ranked No. 4 in the NFCA Coaches Poll, by D1Softball and Softball America. The Tide remains No. 6 in the USA Softball poll.

No. 6 Alabama hosts a midweek game against ULM on Tuesday at 2 p.m. before hitting the road again for a three-game SEC series at Missouri (12-16, 0-3 SEC) over the weekend starting on Friday at 5 p.m. Missouri is the only team in the conference wtih a losing record overall and one of four SEC teams not ranked alongside Auburn, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

The SEC has 11 teams in the latest top 25, including six of the top 10 and nine of the top 15 teams in the country.

USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 6

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Tennessee (18) 27-1 617

2. Texas (7) 26-1 602

3. Texas Tech 27-2 565

4. Oklahoma 28-2 552

5. Nebraska 21-5 509

6. Alabama 26-1 504

7. UCLA 25-3 476

8. Florida 29-1 457

9. Arkansas 23-4 414

10. Florida State 25-4 407

11. Arizona 21-7 345

12. Mississippi State 27-4 323

13. Georgia 20-7 312

14. Virginia Tech 23-4 298

15. Texas A&M 19-8 284

16. Oregon 21-7 242

17. Washington 22-6 195

18. Virginia 25-3 184

19. LSU 18-9 137

20. Duke 18-10 129

21. Oklahoma State 18-9 127

22. Grand Canyon 30-0 123

23. Stanford 15-8 62

24. South Carolina 19-10 56

25. UCF 23-7 51



Others receiving votes: Arizona State (45), Clemson (45), Baylor (37), Belmont (7), Boston U (6), Louisville (2), Auburn (1), Indiana (1), Penn State (1)

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 6

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Tennessee (23) 26-1 767

2. Texas (7) 26-1 737

3. Texas Tech 27-2 700

4. Alabama 26-1 673

5. Florida 29-1 658

6. Oklahoma 28-2 635

7. UCLA 25-3 635

8. Florida State 25-4 538

9. Nebraska 21-5 513

10. Arkansas 23-4 507

11. Mississippi State 27-4 447

12. Virginia Tech 23-4 399

13. Arizona 21-7 387

14. Virginia 25-3 362

15. Georgia 20-7 317

16. Texas A&M 19-8 315

17. Grand Canyon (1) 30-0 414

18. Oregon 21-7 277

19. Stanford 15-8 122

20. Arizona State 22-7 120

21. South Carolina 19-10 110

22. LSU 18-9 108

23. Oklahoma State 18-9 102

24. UCF 23-7 99

25. Clemson 19-9 82



Others receiving votes: Duke (62), North Carolina (49), Purdue (21), Utah (20), Washington (14), Southeastern Louisiana (10), Belmont (6), Baylor (5), North Florida (4), USF (2), Ole Miss (1)

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